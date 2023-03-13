Derbyshire gigs: Look out for Levellers in Buxton and The Clash tribute band London Calling in Chesterfield
Folk-rock legends Levellers round off their acoustic tour with a gig in Buxton and tribute singer Rob Kingsley honours the music of Elvis Presley in Chesterfield
March 16
Martin Turner (ex-Wishbone Ash). The Flowerpot, Derby.
March 17
Towards The Sun, Escape Plan. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Spitewinter. The Shoulder Of Mutton, Hasland.
Julie Mclelland and The Band From County Hell. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
CASH (tribute to Johnny Cash). The Flowerpot, Derby.
March 18
A Vision Of Elvis (tribute to Elvis Presley). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Madame Hussein. Gasoline, Saltergate, Chesterfield.
London Calling (tribute to The Clash). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Franchise. George & Dragon, Cragg Lane, Newton
The Rollin' Stoned (tribute to Rolling Stones). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Pulse, The Human Veil, Hounds, Ephemera, Shoot to Kill. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Metal Fatigue. Horse & Groom, Elms Street, Derby.
Old Skool. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.
Strange Days. The Honeycomb, Ladybank Road, Mickleover.
March 19
Blight Town, You Win Again Gravity. The Hairy Dog, Derby (5pm start).
No Way Back. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.