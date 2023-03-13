News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derbyshire gigs: Look out for Levellers in Buxton and The Clash tribute band London Calling in Chesterfield

Folk-rock legends Levellers round off their acoustic tour with a gig in Buxton and tribute singer Rob Kingsley honours the music of Elvis Presley in Chesterfield

By Gay Bolton
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:28pm
Levellers play at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, March 18, the final date on their acoustic tour (photo: Steve Gullick)
Levellers play at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, March 18, the final date on their acoustic tour (photo: Steve Gullick)
Levellers play at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, March 18, the final date on their acoustic tour (photo: Steve Gullick)

March 16

Martin Turner (ex-Wishbone Ash). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

March 17

Rob Kingsley stars in A Vision of Elvis at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Saturday, March 18. 2023 (photo: Arbo Rae).
Rob Kingsley stars in A Vision of Elvis at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Saturday, March 18. 2023 (photo: Arbo Rae).
Rob Kingsley stars in A Vision of Elvis at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Saturday, March 18. 2023 (photo: Arbo Rae).
Most Popular

    Towards The Sun, Escape Plan. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Spitewinter. The Shoulder Of Mutton, Hasland.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Julie Mclelland and The Band From County Hell. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    CASH (tribute to Johnny Cash). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    March 18

    A Vision Of Elvis (tribute to Elvis Presley). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Madame Hussein. Gasoline, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

    London Calling (tribute to The Clash). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    The Franchise. George & Dragon, Cragg Lane, Newton

    Levellers Acoustic Tour. Buxton Opera House.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Rollin' Stoned (tribute to Rolling Stones). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Pulse, The Human Veil, Hounds, Ephemera, Shoot to Kill. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Metal Fatigue. Horse & Groom, Elms Street, Derby.

    Old Skool. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Strange Days. The Honeycomb, Ladybank Road, Mickleover.

    March 19

    Blight Town, You Win Again Gravity. The Hairy Dog, Derby (5pm start).

    No Way Back. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.

    LevellersChesterfieldDerbyDerbyshireBuxton