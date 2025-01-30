Crooked Few play at Chesterfield CAMRA's beer festival in the Winding Wheel Theatre on Friday, February 7.

Real ale fans will be cheering on the bands performing at Chesterfield CAMRA’s annual beer festival. Elsewhere in Derbyshire, tribute acts will play the music of Motorhead and Led Zeppelin

February 6

Jervase acoustic session, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

February 7

Crooked Few play at Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Jessica Kate, Aquarius bar launch,The Batch House, Chesterfield.

Reyt Hot Chili Peppers (tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Reyt Against Machine (tribute to Rage Against The Machine), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Skatoons, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The Bonnie Mac Band, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

The LeftyChris Band, Hasland Club.

Cajun Roosters, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Motorpace (tribute to Motorhead) supported by Black Rose Society, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Clementines, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

High Aces, The Queens, Head, Buxton.

Hgh On DC, Rowell's Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

Setrakain, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

Howling Bones, The White Horse, Derby.

Verbal Warning, Mill and Brook, Long Eaton.

February 8

Firecracker play at Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival, Winding Wheel, Chesterfeld.

Coda (tribute to Led Zeppelin), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Fargo Railroad Co, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Rock The Night, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days, Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Martin Gregory, Hasland Club.

Pint of Mild, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Rainer,The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Purple Cloud of Funk, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Jimmy Mac’s Soul Sensation, The George and Dragon, Newton.

Blind Aces, The Gate Inn, Swanwick.

Paul West, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton,

Southbound, George and Dragon, Belper.

S.O.S Rock and Blues Band, Presleys Bar & Suite, Ilkeston.

The Modest, Crich Comrades Club, Crich.

Seattle Thrift Store, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

The Doors Alive, The Flowerpot, Derby,

Tik Tik Boom, The Horse and Groom, Derby.

Damage Report, Woodlands Hotel, Derby.

February 9

Tim Hoad, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Claire Shaw, Elephant and Peacock, Belper, 6pm start.

Craig Barker, Brampton Social Club, Chesterfield.

Tony Walsh, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Breakin' Loose, The White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

Face the Strange, The Smithfield, Derby.

Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

February 10

Ed Hopwood, The Flowerpot, Derby.