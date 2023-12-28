News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Live music in Chesterfield, Matlock, Ripley, Buxton and beyond

January is the quietest time of the year for gigs after the feast of Christmas and New Year. There are a few venues around Derbyshire where you can fill up your senses with live music this month.
By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:20 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 15:21 GMT
James Scanlan plays at the Ostello Lounge, Matlock on January 9 and at Brampton Social Club, Chesterfield on January 13, 2024.

January 6

Taylormania (tribute to Taylor Swift). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Bombshell. Hasland Club, Hasland.

Send your gigs to us to be included in this free guide. Email the details, and any photos of the band or soloist, to: [email protected]
    Cajun Roosters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    January 7

    Jimmy James Tribute to the Greats. The Xchange, Grosvenor Road, Ripley, 6pm start.

    A Night with MM open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    January 8

    The Modest. New Inn, Derby Road, Heanor, 4pm start.

    January 9

    James Scanlan. Ostello Lounge, Matlock.

    January 11

    The Garage Show with John Gill and friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    January 12

    Retro Revival. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest. Chaddesden Jubilee Club, Chaddesden, Derby.

    January 13

    James Scanlan. Brampton Social Club, Chesterfield, 5pm start.

    ABBA Fever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    The Crew. Hasland Club, Hasland.

    The Beat Institute. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest. Crich Comrades Club, Crich.

    Country Roads - One Night of Country Classics. Buxton Opera House.

    The Ukrainians. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    The Rombs - the hits of Polish rock. Dubrek Studios, Derby.

    January 14

    James T and his tribute to UB40. The Xchange, Grosvenor Road, Ripley.

    A Night with MM open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Headshrinka. Smithfield, Derby.

