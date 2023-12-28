Derbyshire gigs: Live music in Chesterfield, Matlock, Ripley, Buxton and beyond
January 6
Taylormania (tribute to Taylor Swift). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Bombshell. Hasland Club, Hasland.
Cajun Roosters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
January 7
Jimmy James Tribute to the Greats. The Xchange, Grosvenor Road, Ripley, 6pm start.
A Night with MM open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
January 8
The Modest. New Inn, Derby Road, Heanor, 4pm start.
January 9
James Scanlan. Ostello Lounge, Matlock.
January 11
The Garage Show with John Gill and friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
January 12
Retro Revival. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. Chaddesden Jubilee Club, Chaddesden, Derby.
January 13
James Scanlan. Brampton Social Club, Chesterfield, 5pm start.
ABBA Fever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Crew. Hasland Club, Hasland.
The Beat Institute. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. Crich Comrades Club, Crich.
Country Roads - One Night of Country Classics. Buxton Opera House.
The Ukrainians. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Rombs - the hits of Polish rock. Dubrek Studios, Derby.
January 14
James T and his tribute to UB40. The Xchange, Grosvenor Road, Ripley.
A Night with MM open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Headshrinka. Smithfield, Derby.