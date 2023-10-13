Derbyshire gigs: Live music in Chesterfield, Hasland, Matlock, Ripley, Belper, Buxton, Derby
October 19
The Dolly Show featuring Kelly O'Brien (tribute to Dolly Parton). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Defences headline Derby Alt Fest. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Toby Lee. The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 20
Verbal Warning (rare acoustic trio set). The Glass Works Chesterfield.
The WonderWhys. Hasland Club, Hasland.
Rachel Raynor. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.
Origin. Hilltop Club, Quarry Road, Bolsover.
Kian Mosley EP launch. The Loft, Matlock.
Bowman and Hull. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
West O The Moon. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Chris Cleverley, supported by Kirsty McGee. Alstonefield Village Hall.
Bound In Fear headline Derby Alt Fest. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Smyths (tribute to The Smiths). The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 21
Britpop United (tribute to 90s Britpop, Madchester and indie). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Donovylan (tribute to Donovan and Bob Dylan). Sorbo Lounge, Chesterfield.
Hilton Jon request show. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
After Hours. Hasland Club, Hasland.
Mithril. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Black Cat Boogie. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Verbal Warning. The Nag's Head, Belper.
Strange Days. Crompton Arms, Ripley.
Let's ABBA Party (tribute to ABBA). Half Moon Inn,
Gama Bomb headline Derby Alt Fest. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Specials Ltd (tribute to The Specials). The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Franchise. The Boathouse, Shardlow.
October 22
Matt Taylor, Rhys Evans and Jiji Lavolpe. Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Campbell Street, Belper. 4pm start.
The Modest. Spanish Bar, Ilkeston, 4pm start.
Adrian Michaels (tribute to George Michael). The Xchange, Grosvenor Road, Ripley.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
These Wicked Rivers headline Derby Alt Fest. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
October 25
Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch Live, starring Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp. Buxton Opera House.
Zoe Bestell. Queen's Head, Belper.