Derbyshire gigs: Live music in Chesterfield, Buxton, Heanor and Derby
January 2
The Hairy Dog's Full Band Jam, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
January 4
Soul Provider, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Devante, Hasland Club, Hasland.
January 5
The Modest, New Inn, Heanor, 4pm start.
Charlie Grace, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Junction. The Smithfield, Derby.
January 9
Legend - The Music of Bob Marley, Buxton Opera House.
January 10
The Eminem Show, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Slackrr supported by Everyone Lies, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
January 11
Suzie & The Suit, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Taylormania (tribute to Taylor Swift), WInding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Alter Ego, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Paradise Found (tribute to Meat Loaf), Buxton Opera House.
The Smiths Ltd, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
January 12
Lucie Lou, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Tick Tick Boom!, The Smithfield, Derby.
January 16
Man in the Mirror: Michael Jackson tribute, Buxton Opera House.
January 17
Popestars (tribute to Ghost), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Sunwheel, The Mease, Remand to Vegas, The Victoria Inn, Derby.
