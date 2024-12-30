Derbyshire gigs: Live music in Chesterfield, Buxton, Heanor and Derby

The Modest kickstart the year's gigs at The New Inn, Heanor on January 5, 2025.

Welcome to your first gig guide of 2025. Don’t forget to let us know where you are playing or what artists your venue is hosting so we can include your gigs in our free listings.

January 2

The Hairy Dog's Full Band Jam, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

January 4

Soul Provider, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Devante, Hasland Club, Hasland.

January 5

The Modest, New Inn, Heanor, 4pm start.

Charlie Grace, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Junction. The Smithfield, Derby.

January 9

Legend - The Music of Bob Marley, Buxton Opera House.

January 10

The Eminem Show, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Slackrr supported by Everyone Lies, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

January 11

Suzie & The Suit, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Taylormania (tribute to Taylor Swift), WInding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Alter Ego, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Paradise Found (tribute to Meat Loaf), Buxton Opera House.

The Smiths Ltd, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

January 12

Lucie Lou, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Tick Tick Boom!, The Smithfield, Derby.

January 16

Man in the Mirror: Michael Jackson tribute, Buxton Opera House.

January 17

Popestars (tribute to Ghost), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Sunwheel, The Mease, Remand to Vegas, The Victoria Inn, Derby.