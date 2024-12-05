Derbyshire gigs: Live music galore in Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Buxton
December 12
The WonderWhys, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Chantel McGregor, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Open mic with Isaac Neilson, The Queens Head, Buxton.
December 13
Crooked Few, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Uncle Salty, The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.
Starscreen supported by 3 Second Fuse (acoustic), Square and Compass, Darley Dale.
The Modest, The Crompton Arms, Ripley.
Shackled, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.
Sticky Bones Jones, The Greyhound Inn, Warslow.
John Otway and the Big Band, The Flowerpot, Derby.
December 14
Paddy Blinder, Rosie O'Leary's, Chesterfield.
Uncle Salty, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
The Brown Notes, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Robert Perry, The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.
Chris Simon, The Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.
Strykes Twice,Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Bombshell play at a Zumba Christmas party, Bolsover Parish Rooms, Bolsover.
Groundhog Days, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Setrakain supported by 3:Second:FuseClub and Dreadnought, The Edgefold Club, Matlock.
Pint of Mild, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Breakin Loose, Twenty Ten, Matlock.
Jo Mansfield, The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
The LUMPs, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.
Explosive Light Orchestra (tribute to ELO) in Christmas Laser Show, St Peter's Church, Belper.
Radio Memphis, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Fallen Angel, Comrades Club, Crich.
She Rocks, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Northern Lights, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Blacktop Sliders, Cross Keys, Swanwick.
The Modest, George and Dragon, Belper.
These Wicked Rivers, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Blondied (tribute to Blondie), The Flowerpot, Derby.
December 15
Myles Knight, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
Far Away Cows, The Smithfield, Derby, 4pm start.
The Rebels UK, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Open mic with Groucho, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Jamie Lee Lewis, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Young ELVIS (tribute to Elvis Presley), Royal Oak, Tibshelf.
Hard Rockin' Amigos, The Flowerpot, Derby.
December 18
Slade UK (tribute to Slade), The Flowerpot, Derby.