Derbyshire gigs: Live music across Chesterfield, Matlock Bath, Castleton and Buxton
July 24
Live Nuggets, Buxton Working Men’s Club.
Paul Tabor, The Flowerpot, Derby.
July 25
Crisis and Epitaph, The Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.
OH-ACES (tribute to Oasis), SMH Group Stadium, Chesterfield.
Wake Up Call, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Stu Rickards, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
LeftyChris Band, Hasland Club.
Wes Dolan, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Evans Duo, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.
FitZ n StartZ, The Eclipse, Loscoe.
Half Man Half Biscuit, Peak Cavern, Castleton.
Sarah Middleton, The Needles Pub, Derby.
SKaFusion, The White Lion, Sawley.
July 26
Stereotonin, The Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.
Roadhouse Revival, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Rogue, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Mad About Mandy, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Big Sur, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
That 70s Band, The Dog House, Alfreton.
The Silicone Taxis, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Chameleons, Peak Cavern, Castleton.
Joe Stilgoe and the Enertainers, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Shed The Ego, Barn Farm campsite, Birchover.
Easy Thomas Blues Band, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Racket Shed, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Midnight Pumpkin Trucks, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.
The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Greyhound, Swadlincote.
July 27
Think Lizzy, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.
Revolving J's, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.
Denise Johnson, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Blue Pepper, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
SPAM, The White Horse, Derby.
July 28
Open mic with Luke, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.
