Derbyshire gigs: Live music across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Ripley, Buxton and Derby
September 25
Nick McCann acoustic, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
September 26
Shia, Oli Mellor, Flying Solo, New Inn, Tupton, 6.30pm start.
Motley Crude, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Tempermental and Epitaph, Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.
Kaleidoscope, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Lareena Mitchell (tribute to Adele), Hasland Club.
Good Times Roll, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
BIN53 Four, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Callum Jones, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.
MuddiBrooke and Pulled Apart by Horses, Trackside, Buxton.
Rivia, King Blonde, Skäl, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Quo Connection (tribute to Status Quo), The Flowerpot, Derby.
September 27
Jamie Fox, Donna L Ass, Christian Reeve, New Inn, Tupton, 6.30pm start.
Indie Band, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Niteshift, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
JayRar, Barca Bar, Casa Hotel, Chesterfield.
Kingfisher Blue, Cock and Magpie, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.
Rebecca Daniels, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Doghouse, Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Strange Company, Hasland Club.
Brude, Yew Tree, Dronfield.
Crossroads, Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
LickSquid, The Loft, Matlock.
Tril3gy Band, The Dog House, Alfreton.
Barefoot and Fly, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Boo Hewerdine, Brackenfield Village Hall.
Pint of Mild, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
SoulDeep, No. 28, Belper.
Purple Cloud of Funk, The Queens Head, Buxton.
ABK, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Verbal Warning, The Nags Head, Belper.
Oompah Band, Shirland Miners Welfare.
Helen Gayle, The Queens Head, Belper.
Prince Tribute Endomorphinmachine, The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Needles, Alvaston, Derby.
September 28
Langhams Latchlifters, Dove Holes Village Hall, 1pm start.
Sam Unwin hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.
Lou Dylan, Alexandra Carlos, Jess Dove, New Inn, Tupton, 4.45pm start.
Small Town Heroes, The Dog House, Alfreton, 5.30pm start.
Shed The Ego, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 6pm start.
Georgie Mills, Brampton Social Club, Chesterfield, 6.30pm start.
Biddy, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Paul Robinson, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.
Benjamin Luhis supported by Distant Satellite, Electric Daisy, Derby.
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
September 29
Edwyn Collins, Buxton Opera House.