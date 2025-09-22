Derbyshire gigs: Live music across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Ripley, Buxton and Derby

By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 13:53 BST
Doghouse play at the Butchers Arms, Brimington on Saturday, September 27, 2025.
Derbyshire’s live music scene is flourishing with plenty of bands and singers to listen to over the coming week.

September 25

Nick McCann acoustic, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

September 26

Shia, Oli Mellor, Flying Solo, New Inn, Tupton, 6.30pm start.

Motley Crude, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Tempermental and Epitaph, Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.

Kaleidoscope, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Lareena Mitchell (tribute to Adele), Hasland Club.

Good Times Roll, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

BIN53 Four, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Callum Jones, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.

MuddiBrooke and Pulled Apart by Horses, Trackside, Buxton.

Rivia, King Blonde, Skäl, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Quo Connection (tribute to Status Quo), The Flowerpot, Derby.

September 27

Jamie Fox, Donna L Ass, Christian Reeve, New Inn, Tupton, 6.30pm start.

Indie Band, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Niteshift, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

JayRar, Barca Bar, Casa Hotel, Chesterfield.

Kingfisher Blue, Cock and Magpie, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

Rebecca Daniels, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Doghouse, Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Strange Company, Hasland Club.

Brude, Yew Tree, Dronfield.

Crossroads, Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

LickSquid, The Loft, Matlock.

Tril3gy Band, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Barefoot and Fly, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Boo Hewerdine, Brackenfield Village Hall.

Pint of Mild, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

SoulDeep, No. 28, Belper.

Purple Cloud of Funk, The Queens Head, Buxton.

ABK, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Verbal Warning, The Nags Head, Belper.

Oompah Band, Shirland Miners Welfare.

Helen Gayle, The Queens Head, Belper.

Prince Tribute Endomorphinmachine, The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Needles, Alvaston, Derby.

September 28

Langhams Latchlifters, Dove Holes Village Hall, 1pm start.

Sam Unwin hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.

Lou Dylan, Alexandra Carlos, Jess Dove, New Inn, Tupton, 4.45pm start.

Small Town Heroes, The Dog House, Alfreton, 5.30pm start.

Shed The Ego, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 6pm start.

Georgie Mills, Brampton Social Club, Chesterfield, 6.30pm start.

Biddy, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Paul Robinson, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.

Benjamin Luhis supported by Distant Satellite, Electric Daisy, Derby.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

September 29

Edwyn Collins, Buxton Opera House.

