Derbyshire gigs: Listen out for tribute acts playing songs by The Jam and Elton John in Chesterfield or The Stone Roses and Rush in Derby
April 18
The Horne Section's Hit Show, Buxton Opera House.
Leveret, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
April 19
Jon Alex (tribute to Elton John), Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Barry Steele and Friends, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
The Rolling Clones (tribute to The Rolling Stones), Hasland Club, Hasland.
Tim Chu and Ian Bailey - a celebration of Simon & Garfunkel, Baslow Village Hall.
James Scanlan, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Shed the Ego, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Crazy Piece of Mind supported by Thurminators, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Leonard Barry, Belper Meadows CC, Belper.
The Modest, The Davy Lamp, Ilkeston.
Northern Lights acoustic duo, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Rattler, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Total Stone Roses (tribute to The Stone Roses), The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Sham Radio, White Horse, Derby.
April 20
A Band Called Malice (tribute to The Jam), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Crooked Few play beer festival, Rose and Crown, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Sarah Middleton-Woolley, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Explosive Light Orchestra (tribute to Electric Light Orchestra), The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
Southbound, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Bryony Griffith and Alice Jones, supported by Seb Stone, Bamford Institute.
The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Dog House, Alfreton.
The Modest, George and Dragon, Belper.
Prorata, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Black Sails, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
La Villa Strangiato (tribute to Rush), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Tired of Fighting supported by DARLIN, NoYou, Maxwell Avenue, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
L.A. Vyper, The Smithfield, Derby.
MeatLoud (tribute to MeatLoaf), Silver Ghost pub, Alvaston, Derby.
DC D DC, Ex Servicemen's Club, Ashbourne.
April 21
Spinning Jenny Jam Session, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton, 1pm start.
Joe Newson, Junction Bar, Chesterfield, 5pm start.
Bad Habit, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.
Shackled, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
April 22
Juniper, The Flowerpot, Derby.
April 23
The Incredible Skank Brothers, White Horse, Derby, 5pm start.
