Derbyshire gigs: Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri, Dreadzone, Leo Sayer are coming your way
Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri, Dreadzone and Leo Sayer are among the big names hitting Derbyshire over the next few days.
October 7
Molly Lips. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.Regime, Captain Accident. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Dreadzone. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Midnight Pumpkin Truck, Elms Street, Derby.
October 8
Brude, Sound Thieves, Marsden. Real TIme Music, Chesterfield.
Sack Sabbath (tribute to Black Sabbath). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
The Modest. Elmton Road Social Club, Queen Street, Creswell.
Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri. St Peter's Church, Belper.
The Four Muppeteers. The George and Dragon, Newton.
The Modskas. Ye Olde Spa Inne, Abbey Street, Derby.
Oasis, The Jam'd (tributes to Oasis and The Jam). The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Cardinal Black. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Strange Days. Foresters Arms, High Street, Swadlincote.
October 9
The Modest. Spanish Bar, Ilkeston (4pm start).
Leo Sayer. Buxton Opera House.
October 12
ABBA Forever. Buxton Opera House.