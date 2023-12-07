Derbyshire gigs: Join the bands making merry in live shows hitting Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton and beyond
December 14
The Garage Show with John Gill and Friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Cara Dillon. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Bella Hardy. Green Man Gallery, Buxton.
Isaac Neilson. The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Bluetones (acoustic) with Mark Morriss and Adam Devlin, supported by The Herron Brothers. The Flowerpot, Derby.
December 15
Crooked Few, with special guests Jamie Burney and Alex Spacie. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Them Screaming Teeth. The Rutland, Chesterfield.
James Scanlan. Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Top Gun. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Elton John by Jon Alex. Hasland Club, Hasland.
Pint Of Mild. The Bulls Head, Youlgreave.
Blacktop Sliders. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Three Pints Please. The Crown Inn, Somercotes.
The Modest. George and Dragon, Newton.
Hannah Brine. The Green Man Gallery, Buxton.
Macc Woodfleet. The KIngs Head, Buxton.
Michigan. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Si Astbury. Nags Head, Borrowash.
December 16
Nudus Acoustic. Maggie May's, Breckland Road, Walton, Chesterfield, 6.30pm start.
Link N Park (tribute to Linkin Park) and Wink 182 (tribute to Blink 182). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Pocket Rocket. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Rogue. Hasland Club.
Wicked Son. Tupton Tap, Old Tupton.
James Scanlan. New Inn, Tupton.
Wake Up Call. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Pint Of Mild. The Barley Mow, Bonsall.
Doghaus. Old English Gentleman, Somercotes Hill, Somercotes.
Breakin' Loose. Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.
Den Rox. Shirland Golf and Country Club, Pit Lane, Shirland.
Old Skool. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Radio Memphis. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Damion. Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.
Nine Below Zero. The Flowerpot, Derby.
These Wicked RIvers. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Michael Aaron. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.
December 17
The Modest. White Horse, Morledge, Derby, 4.30pm start.
Chris Fox. New Inn, Tupton, 5.15pm start.
The Maloners. XChange, Grosvenor Road, Ripley, 6pm start.
Tony Jordan. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Fillers (tribute to The Killers). The Flowerpot, Derby.