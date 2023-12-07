Seasonal spirit will be flowing through Derbyshire venues as bands entertain their fans with live music in the days leading up to Christmas week.

Wake up Call play at The Old Poets Corner, Ashover on Saturday, December 16.

December 14

The Garage Show with John Gill and Friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Cara Dillon. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

The Fillers play the much-loved music of The Killers at The Flowerpt, Derby on Sunday, December 17.

Bella Hardy. Green Man Gallery, Buxton.

Isaac Neilson. The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Bluetones (acoustic) with Mark Morriss and Adam Devlin, supported by The Herron Brothers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

December 15

Crooked Few, with special guests Jamie Burney and Alex Spacie. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Them Screaming Teeth. The Rutland, Chesterfield.

James Scanlan. Glassworks, Chesterfield.

Top Gun. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Elton John by Jon Alex. Hasland Club, Hasland.

Pint Of Mild. The Bulls Head, Youlgreave.

Blacktop Sliders. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Three Pints Please. The Crown Inn, Somercotes.

The Modest. George and Dragon, Newton.

Hannah Brine. The Green Man Gallery, Buxton.

Macc Woodfleet. The KIngs Head, Buxton.

Michigan. The Queens Head, Buxton.

Si Astbury. Nags Head, Borrowash.

December 16

Nudus Acoustic. Maggie May's, Breckland Road, Walton, Chesterfield, 6.30pm start.

Link N Park (tribute to Linkin Park) and Wink 182 (tribute to Blink 182). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Pocket Rocket. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Rogue. Hasland Club.

Wicked Son. Tupton Tap, Old Tupton.

James Scanlan. New Inn, Tupton.

Wake Up Call. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Pint Of Mild. The Barley Mow, Bonsall.

Doghaus. Old English Gentleman, Somercotes Hill, Somercotes.

Breakin' Loose. Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.

Den Rox. Shirland Golf and Country Club, Pit Lane, Shirland.

Old Skool. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

Radio Memphis. The Queens Head, Buxton.

Damion. Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.

Nine Below Zero. The Flowerpot, Derby.

These Wicked RIvers. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Michael Aaron. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.

December 17

The Modest. White Horse, Morledge, Derby, 4.30pm start.

Chris Fox. New Inn, Tupton, 5.15pm start.

The Maloners. XChange, Grosvenor Road, Ripley, 6pm start.

Tony Jordan. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.