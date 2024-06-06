Jesus Jones play at The Flowerpot, Derby on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Rock band Jesus Jones, who found international fame with the hit Right Here, Right Now, are touring to Derby. Tribute acts Coldplace and Purple Zeppelin are playing in Buxton while I’m Every Woman brings the hits of Whitney Houston to Chesterfield

June 13

Coldplace (tribute to Coldplay), Buxton Opera House.

The Garage Show with John Gill, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

James Scanlan sings at The New Inn, Tupton on Saturday, June 15.

Suffocation supported by Distant, Sworn Amongst, CaveKiller, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

June 14

I'm Every Whitney (tribute to Whitney Houston), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Andrew Warner, The Gate Inn, Tansley, 7pm start.

Chloe Jones, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

Electric Landlady, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Hamburg Nights, The Latch LIfter, Ilkeston.

Jesus Jones supported by West Wickhams, The Flowerpot, Derby.

June 15

The Vulcans play Stef-Fest in aid of Bottled Up Blokes, Gate Inn, Swanwick, 4pm start.Little Rabbit, The Fox and Goose, Wigley, near Chesterfield.

Luke Powel, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Richie Richards, Hilltop Club, Bolsover.

James Scanlan, The New Inn, Tupton.

The Haley Sisters, Uppertown Social Centre, near Ashover.

Fever Train, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Flowers in the Rain, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.

Snake Davis, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Stumble Brothers, George and Dragon, Belper.

Tomkatz, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Nancy Brookes, Buxton Tap House, Buxton.

Threaded launch their new album, Derby Museum and Art Gallery on The Wardwick, Derby.

Matt David, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

The Modest, Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.

The DAB, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Papa Shango, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Wolf'Skin, Horse and Groom, Derby.

Groundhog Days, The Boat House, Shardlow.

June 16.

The Modest, White Horse, Derby, 4.30pm start.

Chris Simon, Junction Bar, Chesterfield, 5pm start.

The Thurminators, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Purple Zeppelin (tribute to Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin), Buxton Opera House.