Derbyshire gigs: Jesus Jones in Derby, Coldplace and Purple Zeppelin in Buxton, Whitney Houston tribute I'm Every Woman in Chesterfield
June 13
Coldplace (tribute to Coldplay), Buxton Opera House.
The Garage Show with John Gill, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Suffocation supported by Distant, Sworn Amongst, CaveKiller, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
June 14
I'm Every Whitney (tribute to Whitney Houston), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Andrew Warner, The Gate Inn, Tansley, 7pm start.
Chloe Jones, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Electric Landlady, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Hamburg Nights, The Latch LIfter, Ilkeston.
Jesus Jones supported by West Wickhams, The Flowerpot, Derby.
June 15
The Vulcans play Stef-Fest in aid of Bottled Up Blokes, Gate Inn, Swanwick, 4pm start.Little Rabbit, The Fox and Goose, Wigley, near Chesterfield.
Luke Powel, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Richie Richards, Hilltop Club, Bolsover.
James Scanlan, The New Inn, Tupton.
The Haley Sisters, Uppertown Social Centre, near Ashover.
Fever Train, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Flowers in the Rain, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.
Snake Davis, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Stumble Brothers, George and Dragon, Belper.
Tomkatz, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Nancy Brookes, Buxton Tap House, Buxton.
Threaded launch their new album, Derby Museum and Art Gallery on The Wardwick, Derby.
Matt David, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
The Modest, Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.
The DAB, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Papa Shango, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Wolf'Skin, Horse and Groom, Derby.
Groundhog Days, The Boat House, Shardlow.
June 16.
The Modest, White Horse, Derby, 4.30pm start.
Chris Simon, Junction Bar, Chesterfield, 5pm start.
The Thurminators, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Purple Zeppelin (tribute to Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin), Buxton Opera House.
Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.