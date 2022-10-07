News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Jesus Jones celebrates 20th anniversary of Doubt album at live show

Top gigs include Jesus Jones in Derby where they are celebrating 20 years of their chart-topping album Doubt by playing all of its songs and there’s live music from three of the area’s much-respected bands at Wirksworth Beer Festival.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:36 am - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:37 am
10cc play at Buxton Opera House on Thursday, October 13.
October 13

Complete Madness (tribute to Madness). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

10cc. Buxton Opera House.

Jesus Jones play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Thursday, October 13 (photo: Rachel C Moor Photography)

    Jesus Jones. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    October 14

    MJ The Legacy starring CJ. Real Time Music, Chesterfield.

    Rising From The Deep (music of Whitesnake, Deep Purple, Rainbow). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

    Climax Blues Band bring their hits to The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, October 15.

    Toasted Frog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    These Wicked Rivers. The Hairy Dog, Derby

    October 15

    Atomic, the ultimate tribute to the 80s. Real Time Music, Chesterfield.

    Frank, The Collide, Agent Utah play at Wirksworth Beer Festival. Rock Face, behind The Lime Kiln pub, Wirksworth (f2 noon start).

    The Franchise. Barley Mow, Bonsall.

    The Modest. Heanor Conservative Club, Church Street, Heanor.

    Dirt Box Disco, Rotunda. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    October 16

    Hell Can Wait, Without Love, Shrike, Akkadian. The Hairy Dog, Derby (4pm start).

    Caravan. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

    Climax Blues Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    October 18

    Black Coast, Glass Grave, Shadow Smile. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    October 19

    HENGE, supported by GOTO80. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    DerbyshireChesterfield