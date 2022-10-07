Derbyshire gigs: Jesus Jones celebrates 20th anniversary of Doubt album at live show
Top gigs include Jesus Jones in Derby where they are celebrating 20 years of their chart-topping album Doubt by playing all of its songs and there’s live music from three of the area’s much-respected bands at Wirksworth Beer Festival.
October 13
Complete Madness (tribute to Madness). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
10cc. Buxton Opera House.
Jesus Jones. The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 14
MJ The Legacy starring CJ. Real Time Music, Chesterfield.
Rising From The Deep (music of Whitesnake, Deep Purple, Rainbow). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Toasted Frog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
These Wicked Rivers. The Hairy Dog, Derby
October 15
Atomic, the ultimate tribute to the 80s. Real Time Music, Chesterfield.
Frank, The Collide, Agent Utah play at Wirksworth Beer Festival. Rock Face, behind The Lime Kiln pub, Wirksworth (f2 noon start).
The Franchise. Barley Mow, Bonsall.
The Modest. Heanor Conservative Club, Church Street, Heanor.
Dirt Box Disco, Rotunda. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
October 16
Hell Can Wait, Without Love, Shrike, Akkadian. The Hairy Dog, Derby (4pm start).
Caravan. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Climax Blues Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 18
Black Coast, Glass Grave, Shadow Smile. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
October 19
HENGE, supported by GOTO80. The Hairy Dog, Derby.