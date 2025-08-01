Poizon play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Friday, August 8 (photo: Stephen Curry)

Check out the hottest acts playing for your entertainment in venues throughout Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 8

Poizon (tribute to Poison) and Born To Be Bad (tribute to Joan Jett and The Runaways), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Brew Droop, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Roadhouse Revival, Square and Compass Darley Dale.

Buskin John, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Something for Good, The Queens Head, Buxton.

FitZ ‘n’ StartZ, Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.

Responsibly Sauced, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Oasish supported by Stereotonics, Electric Daisy, Derby.

August 9

Luke Combs Tribute Show plays at Tansley's Big Day Out, Tansley crossroads, near Matlock, 12 noon start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brown Notes, Origin, We Are Little Rock play Brimfest, Thistle Park, Brimington, from 3pm.

The Darkniss (tribute to The Darkness) and Billion Dollar Alice (tribute to Alice Cooper), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Penny Loafers, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Vintage Rhythm, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Unit 3B, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Kaylie (tribute to Taylor Swift), Clay Cross Social Centre.

Freeway, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sarah Middleton Wolley, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Stand Ins, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Andrew James, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Acoustic Soda, Shirland Miners Welfare.

THOR, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Strum and Bass, Baileys Bar & Restaurant,

8Ts, The Needles, Derby.

Damage Report, White Swan Derby.

August 10

Nik Lowe, Beer and Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Skatoons, Hasland Club. 3pm start.

TomKatz, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.

Chris Firminger hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Johnny Crabb Trio, The White Horse, Derby, 4.30pm start.

Oliver Kerr, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Ultimate Coldplay, Exhibit A and Stolen Fridays among acts playing at Hot Summer Nights, Mickleover Sports Club.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

August 12

The Courettes, The Hairy Dog, Derby.