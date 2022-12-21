News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Hit these places to catch live music before and after Christmas

A few musicians will be out and about in Derbyshire entertaining people both sides of the Christmas break.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Arizona play at Real Time Live on December 27, 2022.
December 22

Nick McCann acoustic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

December 23

Spitewinter Band UK. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

    The Moonshiners. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    L'il Jim. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

    The ModSkas. Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.

    The Modest. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.

    December 24

    The Boot Hill Toe Tappers. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

    December 27

    Arizona. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    The UB40 Experience (UB40 tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.

