Derbyshire gigs: Hit these places to catch live music before and after Christmas
A few musicians will be out and about in Derbyshire entertaining people both sides of the Christmas break.
December 22
Nick McCann acoustic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
December 23
Spitewinter Band UK. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.
The Moonshiners. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
L'il Jim. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The ModSkas. Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.
The Modest. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.
December 24
The Boot Hill Toe Tappers. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
December 27
Arizona. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The UB40 Experience (UB40 tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.