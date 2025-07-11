Diana Vickers, whose single Once topped the charts in 2010, is on the bill for Chesterfield Pride on Saturday July 19.

A big weekend for music fans in north Derbyshire where Chesterfield Pride, Stainsby Festival and Tupton’s Brit Fest lead the way.

July 17

Doublecross, The Flowerpot, Derby.

July 18

Joshua Burnell Band, Mal Webb & Kyle Morrigan play at Stainsby Festival, Brunts Farm, Stainsby, near Heath.

Tom Hingley, former lead singer with the Inspiral Carpets, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Marshall Law, The Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.

Guns N Yorkshire Roses (tribute to Guns N Roses), Hasland Club, Hasland.

Steve Mitchell (tribute to George Michael), The Shoulder, Hardstoft, near Chesterfield.

Phil Wildbore and Gypdog, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

One Million Fingers, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Coldplay It Again, Oasis Here Now, Stereosonics, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Paytron Saint, Robin Wallis Johnson, Emzae, Spondon Liberal Club.

July 19

911, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, Diana Vickers, Melissa Totten (Madonna tribute), Honey G, Kelly Wilde, Donna Marie (Lady Gaga tribute) sing at Chesterfield Pride, Stand Road Park, Whittington Moor, 1pm start.

LeftyChris Band, Den Miller, We Mavericks, Mal Webb & Kylie Morrigan, Enda Kenny, Paul Dear perform in the afternoon, Mora and the Fabulous Wonderfuls with special guest George Borowski, The Watchsnatchers, Steve Tilston and Hugh Bradley, We Mavericks and Broomdasher perform in the evening at Stainsby Festival, near Heath.

Glass Rhino, That Hurley Look, Renayah, The Blank Expressions, The Spires perform at Brit Fest, The Britannia, Tupton.

Qween UK (tribute to Queen), The Rose Theatre, Chesterfield.

Total Rex (tribute to T-Rex), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Divided, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The Coopers, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Pint of Mild, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Soul Battalion, Hilltop Club, Dronfield.

Brude, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.

The Fog, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Headshrinka, South Wingfield Social Club.

Shed The Ego, Palmer Morewood Club, Alfreton.

Verbal Warning, Kings Inn, Creswell.

SJBs, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Rattler, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Sanctum Sanctorium, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Lucie Lou, The Needles Pub, Derby.

Damage Report, Ye Olde Dolphin Inne, Derby.

It's Been Emotional, The Boat House, Shardlow.

July 20

Kangaroo Moon, Keith Donnelly and Lauren South, Whatapalava, Praying For The Rain, Steve Turner, Mishra with Deepa, Shakti, Henry Parker, Paul Dear play at Stainsby Festival, near Heath.

Open mic with Jack Algar and Sam Unwin, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Michael Dell, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.

Zarah, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.

The Modest, The James Wyatt, Alvaston, 5pm start.

Byron Lee, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

LickSquid, Crossley Park, Ripley.

Murder of Crows, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Rumer, Buxton Opera House.

Let's Eighties, Groovers Arms, Ripley.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.