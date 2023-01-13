News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Hear live music in Chesterfield, Matlock Bath and Ripley

Get your fill of live music and blow away the January blues at these venues across Derbyshire:

By Gay Bolton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
NIght Shift will be playing at the Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley, on Friday, January 20, in aid of a defibrillator appeal.
January 19

Neil C. Young (jazz guitarist). Olde House Hotel, Chesterfield.

January 20

List your gigs for free in this weekly guide. Email the details, plus any photos of your band, to: [email protected]
    Miss Understood (tribute to Pink). Hasland Working Men's Club.

    Retro Revival (acoustic duo playing 60s, 70s, 80s music). The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest. The Villager, Alfreton.

    Night Shift. Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley (charity gig to raise money for a defibrillator).

    Legend - The Music of Bob Marley. Buxton Opera House.

    January 21

    Always4 (boyband tribute). Clay Cross Social Centre, Market Street, Clay Cross.

    Scotty & the Flowing Locks. Hasland Working Men's Club.

    The Comet Rockers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Spitewinter. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

    Breaking News. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

    HoS (Harmony of Spheres). The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

    Straighten Out (tribute to The Stranglers). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Black Cat Boogie. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

    January 22

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

