Derbyshire gigs: Guns 'n' Roses tribute band at Matlock, sausage and cider festival near Ilkeston, live music in Belper park

Summer gigs in Derbyshire offer a variety of festivals, original artists and tribute bands. Take your pick from our guide on who’s playing where.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST- 2 min read
Guns Or Roses play at The Loft, Matlock on Saturday, August 12 (photo: Steve Corran)Guns Or Roses play at The Loft, Matlock on Saturday, August 12 (photo: Steve Corran)
August 10

Brinanikens acoustic open mic night. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.

August 11

Email details of your band or venue's gigs, plus a photo, to: gigs@derbyshiretimes.co.ukEmail details of your band or venue's gigs, plus a photo, to: gigs@derbyshiretimes.co.uk
    Danny Herod. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Simon Lancaster. Drone Valley Brewery, Main Road, Unstone.

    Fuzzy Felt.The Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.

    Tick Tick Boom play Sausage and Cider Festival. Oakfield Farm, Belper Road, Stanley Common, 6pm start.

    China Drum (acoustic). The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Eddie and The Wolves. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Killswitch Engage headline Bloodstock metal festival. Catton Hall, Walton on Trent.

    August 12

    Wendy Kirkland Quartet. Memorial Park, Belper, 12 noon start.

    The Modskas, Mr Wolf play the Sausage and Cider Festival. Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, 3pm start.

    Mark Ritchie. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    The Way. Hasland WM Club.

    Wake Up Call. Star Inn, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

    Guns Or Roses. The Loft, Matlock.

    Robbie Swift. Eagle Tavern, Heage.

    Suffering Fools. George & Dragon, Belper.

    Josh Parry Acoustics. Holbrook Sports FC, Shaw Lane, Holbrook, Belper.

    Twisted Etiquette. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.

    The Beat Hounds. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Unchained. Horse and Groom, Elms Street, Derby.

    Gun Money. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.

    Ashley Fearn supported by George Marshman. The Vine, Mickleover, Derby.

    The Modest. The Greyhound Inn, Swadlincote.

    Meshuggah headline Bloodstock festival. Catton Hall, Walton on Trent.

    August 13

    METZ Jr performs at Larks In The Park. Belper River Gardens, 2pm start.

    Wendy Kirkland Quartet. Chester Green, Derby, 2pm start.

    Kellys Heroes. Rosie O' Leary's, Holywell Street, Chesterfeld, 3pm start.

    Siggy and Groundhog Days. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, High Street, Alfreton, 4pm start.

    Dark Lightning, Verbal Warning play Sausage and Cider Festival. Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, 6.30pm start.

    Iain Matthews. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

    Peashooter. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Megadeth headline Bloodstock festival. Catton Hall, Walton on Trent.

    August 14

    James Taplin. The Flowerpot, Derby

