Derbyshire gigs: Get your fill of live music in Chesterfield, Matlock Bath, Belper, Buxton, Derby
June 12
The Garage Show with John Gill and friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
June 13
ABBA Forever, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Holy Youth Movement, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Electric Experience, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Dfacto, Royal Oak, Old Brampton.
The Moonshiners, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Scribble Victory, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
El Vino, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Star Screen, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.
Darren Newbold, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
The Radio Addicts, Hot Fuzz, Little Rock, Rosie Brooks, Jude Forsey, Taylor Liam Jackson who are all under 18 years, Dubrek Studios, Derby,
June 14
Ska Face, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Riffler, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Formula Two, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Stevens and Knight, Hasland Club.
Paul Robinson, The Green Dragon, Dronfield.
Killer Rhapsody (tribute to Queen), The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
Peashooter, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Jez Lowe, Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway.
Thursday Funk Club, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Set In Stone, The Dog House, Alfreton.
Lucy Milford, Joe Brown (The James Warner Prophecy), Darren Morgan, GRIP, Danny Firkins, Dfacto, Milltown Revelry, play in aid of the University Hospital Derby and Burton chemotherapy, radiotherapy, oncology and breast units, Tylers, Belper.
Radio Memphis, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Kingfisher Blue, Phil Doleman, Annette Oakes, Sarah Newby, Maggie Braley, Sarah Hinds, Ed Hulse Pete Castle, Dale Rowles and Nansy Ferrett perform at We Shall Overcome fundraiser for town's foodbank, The Queens Head, Belper.
Skulljacker supported by Jodie Rose, The Victoria Inn, Derby.
Chantel McGregor, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Rapture, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Pure Weller (tribute to Paul Weller), Crystal Ballroom, Glossop.
The Critix, Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, Upper End, Buxton.
Holy Scum and Splinter Group, Dubrek Studios, Derby,
A Fuego, The Needles pub, Derby.
Gun Money, The Smithfield, Derby.
June 15
Rhiannon, Old School Taphouse, Clowne, from 4pm.
Junction, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.
Ding & John, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.
Craig Deegan, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Junkyard Angels, The Smithfield, Derby.
Open mic with Chris Firminger, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
June 16
James Manners, The Flowerpot, Derby.
June 17
The Scandal Brothers, Marehay Miners Welfare, near Ripley.
June 18
Ben Holder and Stuart Carter-Smith, High Peak Bookstore & Cafe, Brierlow Bar, Buxton.
