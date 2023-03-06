News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs from Chesterfield to Cromford, Buxton to Ilkeston

Derbyshire continues to attract the stars with 10cc founder Graham Gouldman beating a path to Buxton and GUN setting their sights on Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:09pm
GUN will be performing at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Wednesday, March 15.
March 9

Bravado (a tribute to Rush). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Liam and Gareth Barkley-Smith, Carol Fieldhouse, Chris Gill-Shaw, Dave Allsopp, Spike play John Gill’s Garage Show. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

A Band Called Malice play at The Flowerpot on Friday, March 10.
    Graham Gouldman & A Heart Full Of Songs. Buxton Opera House.

    March 10

    Blagger. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Saltlines. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

    Ultimate Madnezz (tribute to Madness). The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

    A Band Called Malice (tribute to The Jam). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    The Exploited. Hellfekted. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    The Modest. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    Fat Chance. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.

    Detroits. Mickleover Royal British Legion.

    March 11

    Dalton. The Shinnon, Station Road, North Wingfield.

    Landslide (tribute to Fleetwood Mac). The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Acoustic Anarchy. Boat Inn, Cromford.

    Flowers In The Rain. The George and Dragon, Cragg Lane, Newton.

    McGoldrick, McCusker and Doyle. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

    Souvenir. The Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.

    Black Spiders, No Setting Sun. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Amy - A Tribute (Amy Winehouse tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    The Modest. The Boathouse, Shardlow, Derby.

    March 14

    Grade 2, Clobber. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    March 15

    GUN, Syteria. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    High On DC (tribute to AC/DC). The Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.

