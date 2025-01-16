The Mighty Traitors will be among bands rocking up funds for Parkinsons UK at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, January 25, 2025 (photo: Robert Balmer)

If you’re sticking to your new year’s resolution to see more live bands this year, there’s plenty to choose from across Derbyshire in the week ahead.

January 24

Best of Grohl (tribute to Dave Grohl), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Alchemy, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

Decades, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Morgan Wallen Tribute UK, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

The Hunters, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Dosh, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Bad Robot, Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Crossroads, South Wingfield Social Club.

Stepping Lane, The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Skarantinos, The Barge Inn, Long Eaton.

Reaver, Lost In Translation, Dreadnought, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

Starfighter, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Powerchild, The Smithfield, Derby.

The Modest, Chaddesden Jubilee Club, Chaddesden, Derby.

January 25

Sukkerpunch, The Mighty Traitors, Nothings Forgotten, Wickerman play fundraiser for Parkinsons UK, Real TIme Live, Chesterfield.

Pist and Broke, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Trinity Road, Derby Tup, Chesterfield.

2 To Go, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Modest, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Doghouse, The Loft, Matlock.

The Silicone Taxis, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

JJ Blues, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Ryan Atter, Gate Inn, Swanwick.

The Fab Four (tribute to the Beatles), St Peter's Church, Belper.

Responsible Sauced, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

Unit 3B, Kings Inn, Creswell.

Easy Thomas Blues Band, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Murder of Crows, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Pet Needs, supported by Ben Brown with a guest appearance by Sleepless Knights, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Skarantinos, The Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.

Memphis Flash, Spondon Liberal Club.

The In-Here Brothers, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Hard Rock Co, The Smithfield, Derby.

The Few, The Rising Sun, Swadlincote.

January 26

Verbal Warning, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.

The Overdrives, White Horse, Derby, 4.30pm start.

Blue Pepper, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Chris Paul hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Davd Lacey, Elephant and Peacock, Belper, 6pm start.

Gracie Moon, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Danny Graves,Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.

Crossroads, Spondon Liberal Club.

Metal Fatigue, The Smithfield, Derby.

Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock.

January 27

Ash & Mark & Joe, The Flowerpot, Derby.

January 28

The Bowie Show (tribute to David Bowie), Buxton Opera House.

January 29

Marseille, Dubrek Studios, Derby.