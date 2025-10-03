Kootch have two spots at Derby Folk Festival. Catch them at Chapel Street Arts Centre on Saturday, October 11 and at the Old Bell on Sunday, October 12.

If you love folk music and you love festivals, head to Derby for a weekend of wonderful singers and musicians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

October 9

Maximum Rhythm and Blues with The Manfreds, Buxton Opera House.

The Garage Show with John Gill and friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Manfreds play at Buxton Opera House on Thursday, October 9.

The Dunwells, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

October 10

The Luke Combs Experience, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Marshall Law, The Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Luke Combs Experience is at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Friday, October 10, 2025 (photo: Danny Washington)

Belinda Blinder (drag night), The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The Wam Bam Band, The Fishpond ballroom, Matlock Bath.

The Beat Institute, The Fishpond bar, Matlock Bath.

The Leftovers, The Queens Head Buxton.

Pint of Mild, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.

Alabama 3, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Vinyl Overdrive, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

Lunchbreakers, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

Winter Wilson, Judy Dunlop, Old Bell, Derby.

Floodhounds, Glass Bridges, Skeeve, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Andy Fairweather Low, The Flowerpot, Derby.

You’ll Never Die For Love, The Wardwick, Derby.

October 11

Quay of Sea, The Wardwick, Derby, 12noon start.

Kootch, LeftyChris Band, Chapel Street Arts Centre, Derby, 2pm start.

Jali Bakary-Konteh, The Wardwick, Derby, 4,30pm start.

Guns N Jovi (tribute to Guns N Roses and Bon Jovi), Chesterfield Studios, Chesterfield.

Explosive Light Orchestra (tribute to Electric Light Orchestra), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Bearcats, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Northern Citizens, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasha Leaper (tribute to Madonna), The Shoulder, Hardstoft, near Chesterfield.

The Best of Grohl (dedicated to rock icon Dave Grohl), The Loft, Matlock.

Wake Up Call, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.

The Brown Notes, Twenty Ten, Matlock.

Indigo Shark, The Dog House, Alfreton.

JJ Galway, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

33 Revs, George & Dragon, Belper.

The Indieannas, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Gridlock, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Murder of Crows, Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.

Rail Replacement Bus Service, The Queen's Head, Belper.

Ben Robertson, The Black Feathers, Old Bell, Derby.

Steve Tilston (with Hugh Bradley), The Wardwick, Derby.

The Tom Petty Preservation Society, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Matt Hill, The Newcranes, Chapel Street Arts Centre, Derby.

Damage Report, The Half Moon, Derby.

The Rock of Ages Experience, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Strange Days, The Royal Telegraph, Derby.

October 12

Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, The Wardwick, Derby, 11.15am start.

Paul Carbuncle, Kootch, Old Bell, Derby, 12.30pm start.

Stonesthrow, The Lost Notes, Chapel Street Arts Centre, Derby, 1pm start.

Ben Zorb, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Robertson, Granny’s Attic, The Wardwick, Derby, 3pm start.

Jack Algar and Ben Wattam host open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.

Strange Days, Spondon Liberal Club, 4.30pm start.

Malin Hill, Maddie Morris, Old Bell, Derby, 4.30pm start.

Twoasis (tribute to Oasis), The Dog House, Alfreton, 5.30pm start.

Kelly Jens, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Kerr Fagan Van Eyken, Chapel Street Arts Centre, Derby, 6.30pm start.

October 13

Ash and Mark and Joe, The Flowerpot, Derby.