Derbyshire gigs: Find your favourite band playing live in these venues
Here are the places in Derbyshire where you can see your favourite bands and soloists performing live.
November 10
Chantel McGregor. The Flowerpot, Derby.
November 11
Coldplace (tribute to Coldplay). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Re-Take That (tribute to Take That). Buxton Opera House.
Guns 2 Roses. The Flowerpot, Derby.
November 12
Dfacto. Hasland Working Men's Club, Hasland.
Bonfire Radicals. The Clubhouse, Belper Meadows.
Korma Police. The George and Dragon, Newton.
Purple Zeppelin (tribute to Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin). Buxton Opera House.
Groundhog Days. The George Inn, Tideswell.
Kazia Gill Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Modest. The Springfield, Swadlincote.
November 13
Aziz Ibrahim. Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Campbell Street, Belper.
November 14
James Taplin. The Flowerpot, Derby.
November 15
In Waves, supported by Section 6 Pastel Party and The Public Eye. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
November 16
Funke and the Two Tone Baby. The Hairy Dog, Derby (6.30pm start).