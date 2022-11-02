News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Find your favourite band playing live in these venues

Here are the places in Derbyshire where you can see your favourite bands and soloists performing live.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 2:59pm
Guns 2 Roses play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, November 11.
November 10

Chantel McGregor. The Flowerpot, Derby.

November 11

Bonfire Radicals play at The Clubhouse, Belper Meadows on Saturday, November 12.

    Coldplace (tribute to Coldplay). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Re-Take That (tribute to Take That). Buxton Opera House.

    Guns 2 Roses. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    November 12

    Dfacto. Hasland Working Men's Club, Hasland.

    Bonfire Radicals. The Clubhouse, Belper Meadows.

    Korma Police. The George and Dragon, Newton.

    Purple Zeppelin (tribute to Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin). Buxton Opera House.

    Groundhog Days. The George Inn, Tideswell.

    Kazia Gill Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    The Modest. The Springfield, Swadlincote.

    November 13

    Aziz Ibrahim. Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Campbell Street, Belper.

    November 14

    James Taplin. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    November 15

    In Waves, supported by Section 6 Pastel Party and The Public Eye. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    November 16

    Funke and the Two Tone Baby. The Hairy Dog, Derby (6.30pm start).

