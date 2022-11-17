News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Find your favourite band playing at these venues

Here’s where to fill up your senses with live music in Derbyshire

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 12:24pm
The Watch play the songs of Genesis at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, November 26.
November 25

The Darkniss (tribute to The Darkness). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Lawrence County. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Hugh Cornwell will perform at The Venue, Derby, on Sunday, November 27.

    StOp SToP, supported by Venemous Rose. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Si Asbury. Robin Hood, Burton Road, Overseal.

    November 26

    Ultimate Leppard. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    The Penny Loafers, The Suffrajetz. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

    Groundhog Days. New Whittington Social Club, Chesterfield.

    Spitewinter Band UK. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

    Daisy Bird. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest. The George and Dragon, Belper.

    The Watch. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Skush. Great Rocks Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.

    Korma Police. Mickleover Sports Bar, Mickleover, Derby.

    November 27

    Hugh Cornwell. The Venue, Derby.

    Andy Powell. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

    November 28

    Jenny Wren. The Flowerpot, Derby.

