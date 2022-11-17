Derbyshire gigs: Find your favourite band playing at these venues
Here’s where to fill up your senses with live music in Derbyshire
November 25
The Darkniss (tribute to The Darkness). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Lawrence County. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
StOp SToP, supported by Venemous Rose. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Si Asbury. Robin Hood, Burton Road, Overseal.
November 26
Ultimate Leppard. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Penny Loafers, The Suffrajetz. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days. New Whittington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Spitewinter Band UK. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Daisy Bird. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. The George and Dragon, Belper.
The Watch. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Skush. Great Rocks Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.
Korma Police. Mickleover Sports Bar, Mickleover, Derby.
November 27
Hugh Cornwell. The Venue, Derby.
Andy Powell. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
November 28
Jenny Wren. The Flowerpot, Derby.