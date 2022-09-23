News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Find out where The Undertones and Hayseed Dixie will be playing

The Undertones, Derby Folk Festival, Hayseed Dixie – just some of the top bands and events heading to Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:07 pm
The Undertones will unleash their classic hit songs at Peak Cavern, Castleton on Friday, September 30.
September 29

Ariel Posen, supported by Cathal Murphy. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Gulls Official. Dubrek Studios, Becket Street, Derby.

The Rocket Man pays tribute to the songs of Elton John at Buxton Opera House on Friday, September 30 (photo: Pawel Spolnicki)

    September 30

    The Undertones. Peak Cavern, Castleton

    Freeway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Rocket Man (tribute to Sir Elton John). Buxton Opera House.

    Lucy Ward, Lady Nade, Sound of The Sirens. Derby Market Place as part of Derby Folk Festival

    Evil Scarecrow. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Laurence Jones. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    October 1

    Arizona. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    System Of A Down UK (tribute to System Of A Down). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

    Queen by The Bohemians. Peak Cavern, Castleton.

    Strange Days. Crompton Arms, High Street, Ripley.

    Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys Experience. Buxton Opera House.

    Bob Fox & Billy Mitchell, Spiers & Boden. Derby Market Place as part of Derby Folk Festival.

    The Upbeat Beatles. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    October 2

    Kathryn Roberts & Seth Lakeman. Derby Market Place as part of Derby Folk Festival.

    The Modskas. Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.

    The Modest. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    October 4

    Hayseed Dixie. The Flowerpot, Derby.

