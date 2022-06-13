Derbyshire gigs: Find out where all the bands and singers will be performing live

June 17
Matt Long & The Revenant Ones, Big River, Yesterday's Gone. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Ansell's Les Musicals. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
LandSide (tribute to Fleetwood Mac). The Fishpond ballroom, Matlock Bath.
Acoustica. The FIshpond bar, Matlock Bath.
Terry Reid. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Forever Moore. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Supersonic Queen. Spondon LIberal Club, Spondon, Derby.
June 18
AKA Noel Gallagher. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Nirdvana. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Oh What A Night. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
JJ Galloway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Danny Bryant. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Strange Days. Foresters Arms, High Street Swadlincote.
Easy Thomas Blues Band. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon.
June 19
Ashley Cavell. Junction Bar, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (5pm start).
Rachel Raynor. Needles, Alvaston.
Rick Sheehan. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon.
June 22
Bad Penny. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley (5pm start).