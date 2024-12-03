Explosive Light Orchestra play the hits of ELO at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, December 7 (photo: Billibee Creative)

December dawns with a rich array of live music across Derbyshire. Will any of these acts be playing Christmas favourites in the week ahead – or is it too early?

December 5

Jervase acoustic session, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Slady (tribute to Slade), The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Aynsley Lister plays at The Flowerpot, Derby on Friday, December 6.

Open mic with Rosanikens, The Queens Head, Buxton.

December 6

Josh Feeley, Rosie O'Leary's, Chesterfield.

Cookin' Jack Fats & the Chimney Stacks, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Verbal Warning, Royal Oak, Tibshelf.

Old Spot, Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway.

Joe Buckley, Kings Head, Buxton.

Charlie Dore, Springbank Arts Centre, New Mills.

Darren Newbold, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

The Modest, Springfield Sports Bar, Swadlincote.

LostAlone supported by FVK, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.

Ainsley Lister, The Flowerpot, Derby.

December 7

Explosive Light Orchestra (tribute to ELO), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Orion Stars, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

The Clementines, Rosie O'Leary's, Chesterfield.

The Buddies, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor,Chesterfield.

The Mighty Traitors, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Razerbills, Los Coyote Men, The Bitter Lemons, The Del Roswells, Shank and the Shives play Landlocked Winter Edition, The Feather Star, Wirksworth.

The Whistling Ducks, The Dog House, Alfreton.

King of Rome, Barley Mow, Bonsall.

Sticky Bones Jones, The George and Dragon, Belper.

Brothers in Soul, The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

No Eye Deer, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.

Purple Cloud of Funk, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Peashooter, George and Dragon, Belper.

Matt David, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Tomkatz, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Verbal Warning, The Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.

Breeze, Spangled, Cottons, Romy and the RHAS, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.

December 8

Ben Gorb, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

The Mighty Traitors, The Smithfield, Derby. 4pm start.

Dawson and the Dissenters, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Paul Speed, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Donovylan, Marquis at the Munchbox, Codnor.

Peashooter acoustic, The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.

Grace Petrie, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5pm start.

Open mic with Callum Parkinson, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Young ELVIS (tribute to Elvis Presley), Boot and Slipper, Swanwick.