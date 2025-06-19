Derbyshire gigs: Festivals near Darley Dale and in Cromford are brimful of live music
June 26
Nick McCann acoustic night, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Slimline Shufflers, The Flowerpot, Derby.
June 27
Big Sur, Kate Spencer, Steve Rivington, Josh Robbins & The Jack Knives (main stage), Two Crows For Comfort, Eliza P, Boot Hill Toe Tappers (garden stage) play at Exile Music Festival, Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale.
Leon (Carlos), The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Axeminster Burnes & The Rug Cutters, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Dominic Halpin & The Hurricanes star in A Country Night in Nashville, Buxton Opera House.
Beatles Complete, The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
Mark Morgan-Hill, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Worse for Wear, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Ball and Chain Duo, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.
James Scanlan, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Crossroads, Greyhound Inn, Swadlincote.
June 28
Wldflwers, Zector In the Kailyard, The Shackleton Trio, The Impromptunes, Wuzzalele Orchestra, Molly & The Greynotes, Winter Wilson, Emily Lierre, Joe Ash, Robyn Walis Johnson (main stage, from 1pm) and Big Stone Gap, David & Mel, Steve Rivington, Sam Brothers, Deb & Pete (garden stage from 1.45pm) at Exile Music Festival, Sabine Hay, Darley Dale.
Pretty Runaways, Hot Fuzz, Kings Walk, Dive, Statics, Billobuckers, The Public Eye’s Joey Greener, Oligarchy play in aid of A Child's Wish charity, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 3pm start.
Decades, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Sandbox Mode, Ichabod Wolf and poets Captain The Butcher Reality and Jane Sharp, Chesterfield Labour Club,
Northern Vibes, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Cassie D, Hasland Club.
Doghouse play at a beer festival, Cromford Mills, Cromford.
Craig Sammuel, The Dog House, Alfreton.
Charlotte Branson, The Green Dragon, Dronfield.
From Gold To Rio (tribute to Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran), The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
Sweetchin, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Towards The Sun, The Loft, Matlock.
After Hours, The Duke William, Matlock.
Pint of Mild, The Flying Childers, Stanton in Peak, near Matlock.
Sam Hills, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Sonic Duo, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Jiggery Folkery, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Headshrinka, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Boy Royson & The Orbs, John Denton and Rottweiler x, The Victoria Inn, Derby.
The Incredible Skank Brothers, Measham Top Club, Measham, Swadlincote.
June 29
Peashooter, Wesley Bennett, Shakedown Brothers (main stage, from 1pm) and Jake in the Box, Boot Hill Toe Tappers, Bill Eadson (garden stage, from 12.45pm) at Exile Music Festival, Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale.
Isaac Neilson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
Bootleg Weller and Maisie play at Picnic at the Oval, Spondon Cricket Club, 3pm start.
Jet Black and Metal Fatigue, The Smithfield, Derby, 3.30pm start.
4 Play Quo, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.
Pretty Green Things, The Silver Ghost, Alvaston, near Derby, 4pm start.
The Modest, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.
Doublecross, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Karis, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Open mic with Robin of The Lumps, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
June 30
James Oliver, The Flowerpot, Derby.