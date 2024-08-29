A weekend festival will rock Whitwell while multi-band events take over venues in Chesterfield, Matlock Bath and Marehay for a day as musicians round off the summer season in style.

September 5

Jervase acoustic session, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

September 6

The Christians play at The Old Lock-Up in Wirksworth on Saturday, September 7, in a concert which coincides with Wirksworth Festival.

Cabronitas, Common Culture, Eddie and the Wolves play at Whitwell Festival of Music, Whitwell Community Centre.

The Chase, Alex Spencer, The Denabys, Str^nge, The Hilder, The Hairy Dog Derby, 6.30pm start.

Mark Morgan-Hill, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Viva Vinyl, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Good TImes Roll, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Absolute Stone Roses, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Sabbra Cadabra (tribute to Black Sabbath), Ozzy's Blizzard (tribute to Ozzy Osbourne), The Flowerpot, Derby.

September 7

Gridlock Band, Natty Major, Levi Rubie, Vybrant, Amelia Harmony, Shy Voice, Sese Foster (from TV's The Voice), Creation, Calyrical Band, Ras Simeon and Crew perform at Reggae Ondi Farm, Lumb Farm, Marehay, Ripley, 11am start.

BRUDE, Paramount Dukes, MWIII, Decades, The Shambles, Northern Scum DJs, Ami Evans, Rogue, Dan Aspinall, Angela Taylor, play at Spadgerfest, The Britannia Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield, 1pm start.

Graham Oliver's Army, Jungle Lion, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, Cinematics, Wilswood Buoys, The Crooked Crows, Herds, The Sweet Trees, The Endings, Basket Case, Sam Tucker?, DOTHS, Ratatouilles Revenge, The Social Ignition, Solar Love Society, Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience, Pete Drake, Alan Brown, Little Terry play Whitwell Festival of Music, Whitwell Community Centre.

Soul Deep featuring Jamie Joseph, Sally Doherty, Galivantes, Big Sur, Most Ugly Child, Molly Mercury, Gypdog play Ya Ya Festival in aid of Ashgate Hospice and MIND, The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath, 2pm start.

Evil Scarecrow, Eradikator and STN play in aid of record producer Russ Russell who is recovering from oesophageal cancer, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days, Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Incredible Skank Brothers, Hasland Club, Hasland.

The Christians, The Old Lock-up, Wirksworth.

Donovylan, Flying Childers, Stanton in Peak.

Agent Utah, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Synner, George and Dragon, Belper.

The LUMPS, George Hotel, Youlgreave.

The Absolute Stone Roses, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston (ticketed gig).

Foo Fighters GB, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Freeway, The Smithfield, Derby.

September 8

Ed Tudor Pole, Canadians in Space, ZIA, The Leftychris Band play at Whitwell Festival of Music, Whitwell Community Centre.

Headshrinka, The Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.

Dawn Fury, The Flowerpt, Derby, 4pm start.

Open mic with Molly May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

September 9

Midnight Specials, The Flowerpot, Derby.