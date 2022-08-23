Derbyshire gigs: Festivals in Chesterfield and beyond to brighten up your bank holiday weekend
There’s plenty of live music in Derbyshire to keep you dancing all the way through the bank holiday weekend and beyond
August 26
Rattus Inheritus (Stranglers tribute band). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Sound Thieves. Victoria Club, Chesterfield.
The Groovy Cats. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. The Hawthorns, South Normanton.
Brew Droop, Soul Battalion. George Fest, The George Inn, Tideswell.
Fleetwood Bac (Fleetwood Mac tribute). Devil's Arse Cavern, Castleton.
August 27
Grumpah, Little Dog Blues, Stella Vision, Lords of Valhalla. George Fest, George Inn, Tideswell (from 3pm).
Kleos, Connor Berry, Marsden, The Scalettas. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield (from 4pm).
Live/Wire (AC/DC tribute band). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.Eli Gent. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
The Banned. Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe.
Bad Penny. Renishaw Miners Welfare.
Ann Duggan. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
String of Roses. The Wheatsheaf, Bakewell.
T-Rextasy. Devil's Arse Cavern, Castleton.
Night Shift. Gate Inn, Loscoe.
The Mo Joes. George and Dragon, Belper.
Unforgiven. Horse and Groom, Elms Street, Derby.
August 28
Soraya Vivian and Becky Measures, Sound Thieves, Alice Ede, The Scalettas, Marsden, Pearl Heart, Minus Sumthing, Connor Berry, Jordan Buxton Anderson. Brit Fest, The Britannia, Brampton, Chesterfield (from 1pm).
Andrew Warner, Groundhog Days, Stumble Brothers, We Are Sparta FC. George Fest. The George Inn, Tideswell (from 2pm).
Amy Thomas. Victoria Club Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
The Modest. Palmer Morewood Memorial Social Club, Hall Street, Alfreton.
Open mic night with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Paul Evans Trio. The Flowerpot, Derby.
August 31
Eric Martin's BIG Acoustic Tour, with David Cotterill from Demon. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.