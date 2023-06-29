Take The Seven are among nine acts playing at Rockfest at The Hollingwood pub, Hollingwood on Saturday, July 8.

July 6

Now I'm Here - Queen Tribute Show, Spam, Darwins Rejects, Back 2 Sabbath, Dirty Orchids, Murder of Crows, Eleanor Acoustic play at Rock and Bike Fest. Notts and Derby Showground, Longmoor Lane, Long Eaton.

Jervase acoustic session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tribute band The Jam'd headline the Sunday show at Eyes Have It festival in Eyes Meadow, Duffield.

Dale Storr. Palace Hotel, Buxton.

July 7

AC/DC UK, Twisted System La Viper, Hellbent Forever, The Fleetwood Mac Songbook, Shamus Oblivion and the Megadeth Morrismen, Idol Maiden, Verbal Warning play at the Rock and Bike Fest. Notts and Derby Showground, Long Eaton.

The Beat featuring Ranking Roger, China Crisis, Marseille, Telsen play The Eyes Have It festival. Eyes Meadow, Duffield.

Adele - the Journey So Far (tribute to Adele). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Howlin Matt. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Modest. Crompton Arms, Ripley.

As Sirens Fall, supported by VS All. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Charlotte Glasson Band. Palace Hotel, Buxton.

Jamie Safir. Palace Hotel, Buxton, 10.30pm start.

July 8

The Grace, Five To Three, Traitors, Escape Plan, Redemption Day, Blacktop Sliders, Marsden, Madame Hussein, Take The Seven play at Rockfest. The Hollingwood, Pine Street, Hollingwood, 11.45am to 8.30pm.

Tom Jovi/Jones, A Foreigner's Journey, Stone, Vulva, Wott The Hoople, The Spirit Levellers, Acoustic Eleanor, Lazy Dog, Walker and Deale, Urban Hillbillies play at the Rock and Bike Fest, Notts and Derby Showground, Long Eaton.

Altered Images, The Collide, The Ruins, Johnny Vuncent, Surianne and Sam Draisey play at The Eyes Have It festival. Eyes Meadow, Dufffield.

The Super Big Tramp Band. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 3pm start.

Educatable, supported by Zeb Tansley Music. Oxcroft Centre, Bolsover, 6pm start.

Riffler, supported by Lump at Just For You Multiple Sclerosis charity gig. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Stardiz. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days. Hasland WM Club.

Under One Roof. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Shez Raja. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Sideways. Lee Wood Hotel, Buxton.

Trish Clowes and Ross Stanley. Palace Hotel, Buxton, 10.30pm start.

July 9

The Jam’d, The Pelican Babies, John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett play at The Eyes Have It festival. Eyes Meadow, Duffield.

The Untailored. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield, 4pm start.

Breakin' Loose. The Beehive Inn, Ripley, 4pm start.

Sideways. Lee Wood Hotel, Buxton, 4.30pm start.

Tom Seals. Palace Hotel, Buxton, 5pm start.

Sam Murray. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Lets Abba Party Band. Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.

Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Electric Six, Sarpa Salpa, Enjoyable Listens. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Gaz Hughes Trio. Palace Hotel, Buxton.

July 10

Ni Maxine. Palace Hotel, Buxton, 12.30pm start.

Tommy Smith and Peter Johnstone. Palace Hotel, Buxton, 3pm start.

July 11

The Modest. Oakfield Farm, Ilkeston, 11am start.