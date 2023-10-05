News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Eddi Reader and Rhino's Revenge top the line-up of live shows

Eddi Reader and John Rhino Edwards will be lighting up stages in two of Derbyshire’s biggest towns. Here is your latest gig guide:
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Eddi Reader sings at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, October 15.Eddi Reader sings at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, October 15.
Eddi Reader sings at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, October 15.

October 12

The Garage Show with John Gill. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Junction. Crossroads Ale Tavern, Alfreton.

Keep It Cash plays the music of Johnny Cash at The Flowerpot, Derby on Friday, October 13 (photo: Darren Rogers, Ocular Art)Keep It Cash plays the music of Johnny Cash at The Flowerpot, Derby on Friday, October 13 (photo: Darren Rogers, Ocular Art)
Keep It Cash plays the music of Johnny Cash at The Flowerpot, Derby on Friday, October 13 (photo: Darren Rogers, Ocular Art)
Most Popular

    Atomic Rooster. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    October 13

    Pint Of Mild. Gas Bar & Bites, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

    Wayne Miles. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Gold Leaf Duo. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Absolute Stone Roses. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

    The Drifters. Buxton Opera House.

    Electric Blues. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

    BIN 53 Four. Queens Head, Buxton.

    Keep It Cash (tribute to Johnny Cash). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    The Sporadics. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    October 14

    Ultimate Leppard (tribute to Def Leppard). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Brude. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

    Take Two (tribute to Take That). Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Rocking Racoons. New Inn, Tupton.

    Metropolis. Hasland Club, Hasland.

    Woodstone. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Vyndictive. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

    Outliers: Tsarzi, Del Scott Miller, Ichabod Wolf. Queens Head, Belper.

    Head Shrinka. Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

    Raintown Seers. Flash Village Hall, Flash, near Buxton.

    Code 44. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

    The Beat featuring Ranking Jr. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Danny Bryant, The Milk Men. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    West Coast. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon.

    October 15

    Rhino's Revenge featuring John Rhino Edwards (bass player with Status Quo), supported by Educatable. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Jon Joe. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Eddi Reader. Buxton Opera House.

    Open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Dirt Road Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Rick Sheehan. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon.

    October 16

    Southern Fried Groove Queens. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    October 18

    Whitney Queen Of The Night (tribute to Whitney Houston). Buxton Opera House.

    Chosen By You headline Derby Alt Fest. The Hairy Dog, Derby

