Derbyshire gigs: Eat in the Park festival makes debut in Chesterfield

Festivals will be lighting up a park in Chesterfield and a rural location between Matlock and Buxton.
By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST
The WonderWhys will be among the bands playing at the new Eat in the Park festival in Chesterfield.

August 5

Rose Amongst Thorns, Kal's Kats, Sam Offender, Purple Cloud of Funk, Rule The World, Brightside Killers (main stage); The WonderWhys, Ami Sharpe, Clementines, Loxleigh, Mimosa (Buxton Brewery Tent) play at Eat in the Park Festival. Queen's Park, Chesterfield, 12 noon start.

Dirty Ruby, Jack Hutchinson, John Verity, Alex Fawcett Band, Laurence Jones play at Buxton Blues Festival. Greenview Farm, Pikehall, near Matlock, 2pm start.

To feature your gigs in this free guide, send in the details and a photo to: gigs@derbyshiretimes.co.ukTo feature your gigs in this free guide, send in the details and a photo to: gigs@derbyshiretimes.co.uk
To feature your gigs in this free guide, send in the details and a photo to: [email protected]
    Pushrods. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5pm start.

    Pocket Rocket. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Cassie D. Hasland WM Club.

    DogHaus. Gate Inn, Swanwick.

    Atomic. Peak Cavern (Devil's Arse), Castleton.

    The Modest. Seven Stars, Riddings.

    Bootleg Weller. George & Dragon, Belper.

    Metal Fatigue. The Flowerpot, Derby,.

    August 6

    The Jukes of Winchester, Kazabian, House Jammerz, Arctic Monkeyz, Abba Revival (main stage); Lefty Chris, Holly Redford Jones, Mighty Traitors, Take The Seven, Lunarca (Buxton Brewery Tent) play at Eat in the Park festival. Queen's Park, Chesterfield, 12 noon start.

    The Modest play the Dog Lovers Festival. Elvaston Showground, Elvaston, Derby, 1pm start.

    Big Wolf Band,Cry Baby & the Hoochie Coochie Boys. These Wicked Rivers, Chris Bevington Organisation, Xander and the Peace Pirate play at Buxton Blues Festival. Greenview Farm, Pikehall, near Matlock, 2pm start.

    Chris Newcombe. Rosie O'Leary's, Holywell Street, Chesterfield, 3pm start.

    Unchained. The Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby, 4pm start.

    April Louise. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    August 7

    Ash&Mark&Joe. The Flowerpot, Derby,

