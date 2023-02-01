Derbyshire gigs: Danny Bryant and Forever Young Festival in Derby, The Ronnie Scott's All Stars in Buxton
Here’s your look at what’s coming up on the live music scene in Derbyshire:
February 9
Glitchers. DubRek Studio, Derby.
February 10
L'il Jim. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Danny Bryant. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Red London, On The Rampage, One Voice, Scandal, Waste of Ammo play the Forever Young Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Modest. Nag's Head, Borrowash.
February 11
Cassie D. Hasland Working Men's Club.
Atomic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Educatable relaunch night (tickets now sold out). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Killer Queen (tribute to Queen). Buxton Opera House.
Gimp Fist, Knock Off, Kaleko Urdangak, Bull Brigade, Knuckledust, Takers & Users, Cran, Crown Court, Collaps, The Detained play at the Forever Young Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
February 12
The Modest. Foresters Arms, Swadlincote (5pm start).
The Ronnie Scott's All Stars. Buxton Opera House.
February 14
Tubular Bells - 50th Anniversary Concert. Buxton Opera House.
February 16
Suzanne Vega. Buxton Opera House.