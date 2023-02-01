News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Danny Bryant and Forever Young Festival in Derby, The Ronnie Scott's All Stars in Buxton

By Gay Bolton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 1:04pm
Danny Bryant plays at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, February 10 (photo: Haydn Hart)
Danny Bryant plays at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, February 10 (photo: Haydn Hart)

February 9

Glitchers. DubRek Studio, Derby.

February 10

This gig guide is free so why not include your band' or venue's live shows? Email the details, together with a photo if you have one, to: [email protected] (photo:Adobe Stock/Innervision).
    L'il Jim. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Danny Bryant. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Red London, On The Rampage, One Voice, Scandal, Waste of Ammo play the Forever Young Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    The Modest. Nag's Head, Borrowash.

    February 11

    Cassie D. Hasland Working Men's Club.

    Atomic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Educatable relaunch night (tickets now sold out). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Killer Queen (tribute to Queen). Buxton Opera House.

    Gimp Fist, Knock Off, Kaleko Urdangak, Bull Brigade, Knuckledust, Takers & Users, Cran, Crown Court, Collaps, The Detained play at the Forever Young Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    February 12

    The Modest. Foresters Arms, Swadlincote (5pm start).

    The Ronnie Scott's All Stars. Buxton Opera House.

    February 14

    Tubular Bells - 50th Anniversary Concert. Buxton Opera House.

    February 16

    Suzanne Vega. Buxton Opera House.

