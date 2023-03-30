News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Cracking live music in Chesterfield, Derby, Buxton for long Easter weekend

Here’s your guide to Derbyshire venues hosting live music over the Easter weekend and beyond.

By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:03 BST
Jean Genie at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, April 8.
April 6

Jervase acoustic session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Isaac Neilson. The Queen’s Head, Buxton.

Include your gigs in this free guide by emailing details, together with a photo of your band, to: [email protected]
    April 7

    The Modest. The Woodside, Chesterfield.

    Trudy and the Romance. Hasland Club,

    Facsimile. The Loft, Matlock.

    The DAB. The Queen’s Head, Buxton.

    The Men They Couldn't Hang. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    April 8

    N-Trance, live set and DJ set. The Loft, Matlock.

    Link N Park (tribute to Linkin Park). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    The Diana Ross Story. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Excel. Hasland Club.

    Groundhog Days. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

    Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

    Jean Genie (tribute to David Bowie). The Flowerpot.

    Quinta. The Green Man Gallery, Buxton.

    New Man Rockets. The Queen’s Head, Buxton.

    Matt Turner. Beer & Bean, Buxton.

    Strange Days. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

    April 9

    Wake Up Call. Star Inn car park, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Purple Cloud Of Funk. The Queen’s Head, Buxton.

    April 10

    Leader of Down. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

