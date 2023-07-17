News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Chesterfield Pride and Stainsby Festival head the line-up of live music events

Two big festivals at Stainsby and in Chesterfield will keep music fans happy.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST
Rusty Shackle play at Stainsby Festival on Sunday, July 23.Rusty Shackle play at Stainsby Festival on Sunday, July 23.
Rusty Shackle play at Stainsby Festival on Sunday, July 23.

July 20

UK Pink Floyd Experience. The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

July 21

Oscar White, Rebecca Hearne, Bella Gaffney, The Watchsnatchers, Rory McLeod, Oli Matthews Band play at Stainsby Festival. Brunts Farm, Stainsby, near Heath.

    ROCK-it. Gas Bar & Bites, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

    Dan Budd as Robbie Williams. The Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.

    Michael Upton. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Pint of Mild. Farmyard Inn, Youlgreave.

    Spunk Volcano & The Eruptions. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Graham Clark Quintet. Pavilion Gardens Cafe, Buxton, 10pm start.

    July 22

    Peet Jackson, Broomdasher, Enda Kenny and Seize The Day play during the afternoon and Seb Stone, Pete Davies, Rebecca Hearne, Broomdasher and Gaelforce play in the evening at Stainsby Festival. Brunts Farm, Stainsby, near Heath.

    Loxleigh charity gig in aid of Ashgate Hospice. Gasoline, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

    Hi-On Maiden. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Pint of Mild. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

    Doghouse. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

    Pete Charles. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    The Modest. Hasland WM Club.

    Mithril. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.

    Lump. Queens Arms Pub, Bakewell.

    Lawrence County. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Midnight Pumpkins Trucks. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

    Hannah Brine. The Green Man Gallery, Buxton.

    Gwilym Simcock Quartet. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

    Si Astbury. Green Man, Willington, Derby.

    July 23

    A1, Tinchy Stryder, Stooshe, Alex Party, Lolly, Sammy Murdoch, Poppy-Mai, Alfie Darlin' perform at Chesterfield Pride. Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, 12 noon start.

    The Hot Stoves 3, Edwina Hayes, Mal Webb and Kyle Morrigan, Enda Kenny, George Browoski and Band, Whatapalava Ceildih, Judy Dunlop and Rusty Shackle perform at Stainsby Festival. Brunts Farm, Stainsby, near Heath.

    Groundhog Days. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield, 4pm start.

    Flowers in the Rain. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, High Street, Alfreton, 4pm start.

    Dan Taylor. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

