Derbyshire gigs - Check out where your favourite bands and singers will be performing live
Want to listen to some music and maybe have a dance with your pals at a festive get-together? Here are the best venues to visit in Derbyshire.
December 16
Strong Enough (Cher tribute). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Trinity Road. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.
Jungle Lion. Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.
JJ Galway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
All Mod Cons (tribute to The Jam). The XChange, Grosvenor Road, Ripley.
Lady Rose. The Gate Inn, Swanwick.
Rick Wakeman. Buxton Opera House.
Blondied (Blondie tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
The ModSkas, The Greyhound Inn, Woodville, Swadlincote.
The Goldleaf Duo. Shiny Brewery, Little Eaton.
December 17
DFacto. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.
Bad Penny. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Club.
Big Joe Bone. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Saguaro. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Modest. The Boot and Slipper, Swanwick.
It's Been Emotional. The Gate Inn, Swanwick.
The Houghton Weavers. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Bon Jovi Forever (Bon Jovi tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Strange Days. The Honeycomb, Mickleover, Derby.
December 18
Doublecross. The Flowerpot, Derby (4pm start).
The Fillers (The Killers tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Detroits. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, Derby.
The Modest. The Crown Hotel, Allenton, Derby.
December 21
Slade UK (Slade tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.