The ELO Experience play at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

June 19

Coldplace (tribute to Coldplay), Buxton Opera House.

Lily Dior, The Olde House, Chesterfield.

90's Spice perform the hit songs of the Spice Girls at The Venue, Derby on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Dreadnought, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

June 20

The Heavy Souls, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Sticky Bones Jones, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

Glass Rhino, Paytron Saint, Heads Off play at S40 Showtime, Hasland Club.

A Kinda Magic, Clay Cross Social Club.

The Midnight Specials, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Elwood's Commitment To The Blues, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

East Town Pirates, Steam Kittens, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Outer Limit, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Omen Searcher, Milford Social Club, MIlford, Belper.

Verbal Warning, JD & The Parrots Liv JD play at Party in the Park, West Park, Long Eaton, 6.45pm start.

Crossroads, Dead Poets Inn, Holbrook.

House Band, Beer & Bean, Buxton.

90's Spice (tribute to the Spice Girls), The Venue, Derby.

Greg Davies & Beth, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Bon Jovi UK, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

June 21

Tinny Boomers, SPAM, Animal Room, Romy, The LEFERC Choir, Maelstrom, Sarah Middleton-Woolley, Fun Chorus play at Party in the Park, West Park, Long Eaton, 1pm start.

Donovylan performs at Shipley Country Park Food and Drink Festival, Heanor, from 3.30pm.

The ELO Experience, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Give Me Moore (tribute to Gary Moore), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Crooked Few, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.

Pint of Mild, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Sista Soul, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

X Presidents, Blue Stoops, Walton, Chesterfield.

Explosive Light Orchestra, Hasland Club.

Groundhog Days, Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Neirly Diamond, The Green Dragon, Dronfield.

The Motown Gospel Choir with Rachel Modest, Matlock Methodist and United Reformed Church.

Paradox headlines Celebrating Cromford gig, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Martin Gregory, The Dog House, Alfreton.

LeftyChris Band, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Northern Lights, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

FitZ n StartZ, Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.

The Banned, The Queens Head, Buxton.

El Duderinho, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Echoes of Obsidian, Jack-Knife, Brinsith, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

Indie Division, The Smithfield, Derby.

Steff Melodie, The Needles, Derby.

June 22

Taylored Swift, Real Time Live, Chesterfield, 2pm start.

Drunk Punk v Suzie and the Suit, Hasland Club, 2pm start.

Ben Gorb, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Breaking Loose, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.

Laura Rachel, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Carrie Michaels, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Heidi Browne, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

High on DC, The Smithfield, Derby.

Ding & John, The Tavern, Hatton.

Open mic with Sammy Murdock, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

June 23

O'Sullivan, Hammond and Roberts, The Flowerpot, Derby.

June 25

Barbara Dickson, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.