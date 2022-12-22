News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Check out the bands and singers performing live in the run-up to New Year

New Year’s Eve is a time for making merry and there’s plenty of bands performing around Derbyshire that night. Some of the gigs will be ticketed so make sure that you check in advance that they are not sold out before turning up at the door.

By Gay Bolton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 11:04am
Doghouse play at the Edgefold Club, Matlock, on New Year's Eve.
December 29

Manchester Ska Foundation. The Queens Head, High Street, Buxton.

Adam Slack and the Bangers, Kesley Karter, Star From Ivy. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

December 30

    Electric Landlady. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    December 31

    No Remorse (tribute to Metallica). Gasoline, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

    B-Dazzled. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    The Groovy Cats. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Doghouse. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

    Groundhog Days. The Sitwell Arms, Morton.

    Acoustic Anarchy. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

    The Goldleaf Duo. The Gate Inn, Swanwick.

    LickSquid. Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.

    Purple Cloud of Funk. The Queens Head, Buxton

    Annmarie Fraser. The Parks Inn, Burlow Road, Buxton.

    The Silicone Taxis. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Rogues. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.

    Steve Power. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    Si Astbury. Victory Club, Chellaston Road, Derby.

    Into The Red. Hawk & Buckle, Main Street, Etwall.

    The ModSkas. The Bell Inn, Tamworth Road, Sawley, near Long Eaton.

    Dawn Fury. The Wheel Inn, Ashbourne.