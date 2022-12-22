Derbyshire gigs: Check out the bands and singers performing live in the run-up to New Year
New Year’s Eve is a time for making merry and there’s plenty of bands performing around Derbyshire that night. Some of the gigs will be ticketed so make sure that you check in advance that they are not sold out before turning up at the door.
December 29
Manchester Ska Foundation. The Queens Head, High Street, Buxton.
Adam Slack and the Bangers, Kesley Karter, Star From Ivy. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
December 30
Electric Landlady. The Queens Head, Buxton.
December 31
No Remorse (tribute to Metallica). Gasoline, Saltergate, Chesterfield.
B-Dazzled. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
The Groovy Cats. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Doghouse. Edgefold Club, Matlock.
Groundhog Days. The Sitwell Arms, Morton.
Acoustic Anarchy. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Goldleaf Duo. The Gate Inn, Swanwick.
LickSquid. Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.
Purple Cloud of Funk. The Queens Head, Buxton
Annmarie Fraser. The Parks Inn, Burlow Road, Buxton.
The Silicone Taxis. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Rogues. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.
Steve Power. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Si Astbury. Victory Club, Chellaston Road, Derby.
Into The Red. Hawk & Buckle, Main Street, Etwall.
The ModSkas. The Bell Inn, Tamworth Road, Sawley, near Long Eaton.
Dawn Fury. The Wheel Inn, Ashbourne.