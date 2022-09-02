Derbyshire gigs: Check out multi-band live shows in Chesterfield, Whitwell, Derby
Festival fever is still raging with multiple bands hitting Chesterfield, Whitwell and Derby venues.
September 8
Bravado (a tribute to Rush). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Garage Show with John Gill and friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Courtney Pine with special guest Zoe Rahman. Buxton Opera House.
September 9
Brude, Verity White, Chris Cooper Band. Rockin The Bowl Rocks Chesterfield, The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
KMK (Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys, Killers tribute). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Badness, Headsticks, Dirty Vertebrae, Parson's Lot, Archie Hilditch, You Want Fox. Whitwell Festival, Whitwell Community Centre.
Adam Foreman. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. The Thorn Tree, Waingroves.
The Bryan Adams Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Clampdown UK. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
September 10
Trucker Diablo. Ryders Creed, Outlaw Orchestra, Skam, Blitz, Lowdrive, King Voodoo, Baranovich, CIrcus 66. Rockin The Bowl Rocks Chesterfield, The County Music Bar, Chesterfield (doors open at 11am).
Madame Hussein. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield (9.30pm, after Rockin The Bowl festival).
Neck, The Killerz, Splodgenessabounds, Pete Bentham & the Dinner Ladies, James Warner Prophecies, Bag Of Cans, Easy Dread, Harri Larkin, Bluebyrd, Last Edition, Gogglehead, Concrete Rose, Sneakin' Stupidity, Alan Brown, Ar Faoued, Stinking Rita, Ukelele Bailey, Joel Fox. Whitwell Festival, Whitwell Community Centre.
Eltonesque (tribute to Elton John). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Dalton. Twenty Ten, Matlock.
The Carousels. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Judie Tzuke. The Old Lock-Up, Wirksworth.
Trent Delta. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.
Extinction of Mankind, Short Fuse, Matrak attakk, Love Not War. Total Resistence Punkfest 2022, Dubrek Studios, Becket Street, Derby.
Are You Experienced (Jimi Hendrix tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
September 11
The Rye Sisters, Big Joe Bone. Whitwell Festival, Whitwell Community Centre.
Molly May's open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
September 14
Queen Machine Symphonic, starring Kerry Ellis and Queen Machine. Derby Arena.
The Bunny The Bear, Cabin Boy Jumped Ship with support from Infirm of Purpose, Eleven Years Tyranny. The Hairy Dog, Derby.