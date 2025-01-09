Derbyshire gigs: Check out live music in Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Buxton, Derby
January 16
Mike Outram, The Olde House, Chesterfield.
Man in the Mirror: Michael Jackson tribute, Buxton Opera House.
January 17
Popestars (tribute to Ghost), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Sticky Bones Jones, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Kellys Heroes, Ashover Village Hall.
Long in the Tooth, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Sunwheel, The Mease, Remand to Vegas, The Victoria Inn, Derby.
The Most Ugly Child, The Flowerpot, Derby.
January 18
Dr Hackenbush, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Northern Live - Do I Love You (tribute to Northern Soul), Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Abba Fever, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Jig for a Kiss, St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfield.
Chris Robin, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Racketshed, The Dog House, Alfreton.
Kellys Heroes, Biggin Village Hall.
Monkey Finger, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Donovylan (tribute to Bob Dylan and Donovan), Horse and Jockey, Wessington.
The Walkers, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Rakestone, Michelle Laverick, The Queens Head, Belper.
Rattus Inheritus, The Victoria Inn, Derby.
Marshall Law, The White Horse, Derby.
Crossroads, The Greyhound, Woodville, Swadlincote.
January 19
Moving Target, The Ale Stop, Buxton, 4pm start.
Headshrinka, The Smithfield, Derby, 4pm start.
Jorge Beardsley, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.
Carl Knight, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Robbie Scott's All Stars, Buxton Opera House.
January 20
James Oliver Duo, The Flowerpot, Derby.
January 22
Lloyd Cole, Buxton Opera House.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.