Abba Fever brings all the classic hits to Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, January 18.

Gigs are starting to pick up after a quiet start to the year so support the live music scene in Derbyshire by visiting these pubs, club and other venues.

January 16

Mike Outram, The Olde House, Chesterfield.

Man in the Mirror: Michael Jackson tribute, Buxton Opera House.

Sticky Bones Jones plays bluegrass and Americana music at The Rutland, Chesterfield on Friday, January 17.

January 17

Popestars (tribute to Ghost), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Sticky Bones Jones, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

Kellys Heroes, Ashover Village Hall.

Long in the Tooth, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Sunwheel, The Mease, Remand to Vegas, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

The Most Ugly Child, The Flowerpot, Derby.

January 18

Dr Hackenbush, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Northern Live - Do I Love You (tribute to Northern Soul), Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Abba Fever, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Jig for a Kiss, St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfield.

Chris Robin, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Racketshed, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Kellys Heroes, Biggin Village Hall.

Monkey Finger, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Donovylan (tribute to Bob Dylan and Donovan), Horse and Jockey, Wessington.

The Walkers, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

Rakestone, Michelle Laverick, The Queens Head, Belper.

Rattus Inheritus, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

Marshall Law, The White Horse, Derby.

Crossroads, The Greyhound, Woodville, Swadlincote.

January 19

Moving Target, The Ale Stop, Buxton, 4pm start.

Headshrinka, The Smithfield, Derby, 4pm start.

Jorge Beardsley, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.

Carl Knight, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Robbie Scott's All Stars, Buxton Opera House.

January 20

James Oliver Duo, The Flowerpot, Derby.

January 22

Lloyd Cole, Buxton Opera House.