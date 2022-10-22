News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Catch your favourite bands at these places

Fancy a night of live music to blast the autumn blues away? This is what is in store for Derbyshire gig goers...

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
This gig guide gives a free plug to your band and venue. Email your listings and photos to: gigs@derbyshiretimes.co.uk
October 28

Dog House. Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.

The Best of Queen performed by Majesty. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Mused play the songs of Muse at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, October 28, 2022.

    V For Vinyl. Twenty Ten, Matlock.

    The Modskas. The Hawthorns, South Normanton.

    Echo Beach. The George and Dragon, Newton.

    The Modest. Crossings Club, Codnor Park.

    Phil Beer and Steve Knightley are Show of Hands

    Mused. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Beardyman. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    October 29

    From Her Ashes, The Cartographer, King Abyss, Worship The Sacrifice, CaveKiller, Wolves Don't Sleep. The Hairy Dog, Derby (5.30pm start).

    Hybrid Theory (tribute to Linkin Park). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

    The Smiths LTD (tribute to The Smiths). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    ABBAMANIA (tribute to ABBA). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    The Nutty Boys. The Boythorpe, Chesterfield.

    Four Tell. St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfield.

    The Shambles. Barley Mow, Wingerworth, Chesterfield.

    Facsimile. The Loft, Matlock.

    Leavon Archer. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

    Octofuzzy. The Barley Mow, Bonsall.

    The Fake News. The Nags Head, Belper.

    Sound Thieves. The George Inn, Tideswell.

    The Scalettas. The George and Dragon, Newton.

    Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke, Julia Fordham, Rumer. Buxton Opera House.

    Ohasis. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    V For Vinyl. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    Rock Buffet. Smithfield, Derby.

    The ModSkas. Catchems Inn, Swadlincote.

    October 30

    Ash Mandrake. Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Belper (4pm start).

    The Modest. Foresters Arms, Swadlincote (5pm start).

    October 31

    L'il Jim. The Flowerpot, Derby.

