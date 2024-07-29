The Modest play in Holbrook, Swadlincote and Langley Mill on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

There is loads of live music around Derbyshire for fans to get the new month off to a rocking start, not least Y Not and Buxton Blues Festival which have both attracted capacity audiences for a weekend of merry-making.

August 1

Jervase acoustic session, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

August 2

The Franchise, The Hawthornes, South Normanton.

Audiorage (tribute to Rage Against The Machine), The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.

The Modest, The Spotted Cow, Holbrook.

August 3

Spirals, Chains Length, Crimson Dawn, 5to3, Little Rock, Broken Stone, Stace Rose, Katelyn play at charity day in aid of Sick Children's Trust, Crown and Anchor, Chesterfield, 2pm start.

Emilio Santoro, JD King, Louis Brown perform at Midlands Elvis Festival, The Pavilion, Moor Lane, Derby, 3pm start.

Not Blink-182 (Blink-182 tribute), The Market, Chesterfield.

The Penny Loafers, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

2 Smart, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Your Next and Crooked Crows, Elmton Road Social Club, Creswell.

Ruth Roubelle, Blue Stoops, Walton, Chesterfield.

Wicked Son, The Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.

The Nowhere Men, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Emporium, The New Inn, Tupton.

Adams & Co, George and Dragon, Newton.

Pint of Mild, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Bootleg Weller, George and Dragon, Belper.

Headshrinka, Horse and Groom, Derby.

The Modest, The Greyhound Inn, Swadlincote.

August 4

Rule The World (Take That tribute), Forever Elton, Kaylie Malone (Taylor Swift tribute), Abba Stars, Stolen Fridays, Ultimate Beatles, The Jersey Rollers play Hot August Night, Mickleover Sports FC, 12 noon start.

Ben Gorb, Beer and Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

The Modest, Inn The Middle, Langley Mill, 4pm start.

Strange Days, Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, 4.30pm start.

Forever In The Making, Setrakain, Price Of Agony, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 6pm start.

Donovylan, Brampton Social Club, Chesterfield.

Gemma Christina, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.