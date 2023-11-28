Derbyshire gigs: Catch the bands performing in Chesterfield, Matlock, Ripley, Buxton, Derby and surrounding areas
November 30
Nick McCann (acoustic). The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
December 1
Moonshiners Duo. Buxton Conservative Club, 6pm start.
Robbed Zombie (tribute to Rob Zombie), supported by Six Sins Til Sunday. Gasoline, Saltergate, Chesterfield.
Jon Dean. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Mithril. Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield.
Little Dog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Night Jar Club. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Paul West. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Evile. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Verbal Warning. White Horse, Morledge, Derby
Claire L. Shaw. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.
December 2
LiveWire (tribute to AC/DC). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Pint Of Mild. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Northern Line. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield
Dark Lightning. Hasland Club, Hasland.
Groundhog Days. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Rockin' Raccoons. New Inn, Tupton.
Dalton. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.
Doghouse. Twenty Ten, Matlock.
The Fossils. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Mark Morgan-Hill. The Bankers Tavern, High Street, Alfreton.
Abba Party Band. South Wingfield Social Club, High Road, South Wingfield.
The Franchise. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Memphis Flash (award-winning tribute to Elvis Presley). The Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.
FOG (Four Old Geezers). The Three Horseshoes, Market Place, Ripley.
Southern Frontier Country Brand. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
David Onions. The Railway, Belper.
Indieannas. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Responsibly Sauced. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Copperhead Road. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.
Slakrr with Pinhead Larry, Secret City Souls and Mistakes Worth Making. Hairy Dog, Derby.
Amy - a tribute (Amy Winehouse tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Strange Days. Half Moon Inn, Derby,
The Modest. Springfields Sports Bar, Swadlincote.
December 3
Andy Powell. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm start.
James Scanlan. Junction Bar, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 3pm start.
The Modest. Spanish Bar, Ilkeston, 4pm start.
Nudus Acoustic. Deja Vu, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.
SheRoKs. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, High Street, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.
Chris Paul. New Inn, Tupton, 5.15pm start.
Chris Jeffreys. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Ian Miller and Dominic Spencer. Village Hall, Coal Aston, near Dronfield.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Lady Lightning. The Boathouse, Shardlow.
December 4
Old Blue. The Flowerpot, Derby.