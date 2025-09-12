The 20ft Squid Blues Band play at The Fishpond, Matlock Bath on Saturday, September 20

If you hanker after the music and revelry of the famous Oktoberfest in Munich, then head over to Matlock where two venues are offering Derbyshire’s equivalent.

September 18

The Drowns, The Hairy Dog, Derby

September 19

Crooked Crows play at Ashlea Club, Clowne on Saturday, September 20.

Alison Fowler (7pm start), Surprised Squirrels (8pm start) play at Oktoberfest, The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.

The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Nerdvana (tribute to Nirvana) and The Sum is 41 (tribute to Sum 41), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Jim Burke Band, The Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.

Stu Rickards, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Union City Blue, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Some Might Say (Oasis tribute band), The Shoulder, Hardstoft, near Chesterfield.

Viki France, The Britannia, Tupton.

China Crisis, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Pint of Mild, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Shed The Ego, The George and Dragon, Newton.

Stepping Lane, The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Specials Ltd (tribute to The Specials), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Dreadnought and Isaiah's Prophecy, Dubrek Studios, Derby.

September 20

The Bavarian Trumps Oompah Band (4pm start), Brew Droop (5pm start) and The 20ft Squid Blues Band (9pm start) play at Oktoberfest, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Jam'd (tribute to The Jam), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Ska Fusion, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Big Night Out, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

PJ Carter, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days, Blue Stoops, Walton, Chesterfield.

Firecracker Vida, Hasland Club.

Sidekick, The Dog House, Alfreton.

THOR Gods of Rock, Creswell Social Centre.

Crooked Crows, Ashlea Club, Clowne.

Easy Thomas Blues Band, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Cloudbusting - the music of Kate Bush, Buxton Opera House.

Unbreakable (tribute to Michael Jackson), St Peter's Church, Belper.

Danny Bryant, The Flowerpot, Derby.

September 21

Sticky Bones Jones, Derby Market Hall, 12 noon start.

Adam Robinson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Russ Dennet hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.

Double Cross, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.

Rogue Embers, The Dog House, Alfreton, 5.30pm start.

Paul Robinson, The Grouse, Darley Dale, 6pm start.

The Wranglers, Brampton Social Club, Chesterfield, 6.30pm start.

David Luke, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

LeftyChris Band, Buxton Brewery Tap.

Seth Lakeman, The Hairy Dog, Derby.