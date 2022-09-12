News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Catch live bands in Chesterfield, Matlock and Derby

Multi-band gigs in Chesterfield and Derby will keep the punters happy at the weekend and there’s plenty of live music elsewhere in Derbyshire throughout the week.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:09 am
Limehouse Lizzy play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, September 16 (photo: Marty Moffatt)
September 16

A Foreigners Journey (award-winning tribute to Foreigner and Journey). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Lords of Valhalla. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Illegal Eagles will perform the best songs from the Eagles' catalogue at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on Saturday, September 17.

    emzae, YAY MARIA, EAM. Dubrek Studios, Becket Street, Derby.

    Limehouse Lizzy. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    UK Subs. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    The ModSkas. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    The Tannahill Weavers, The Moira Miners Welfare Club, Swadlincote.

    September 17

    Imperium, Draconian Reign Black List, Must Kill, Cast In Tephra, Visitor, Born Pariah. Road To Alt Fest, The Hairy Dog, Derby (from 5pm).

    Karma’s Puppet, Severenth, Recall The Remains, Portrayal of Ruinn. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.Popestars (tribute to GHOST) v Metal Militia (tribute to Metallica). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    The Illegal Eagles. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

    The Banned. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.

    Brew Droop. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest. Comrades Club, Crich.

    Creedence Clearwater Review. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Part Time Heroes. Greyhound Woodville, Ashby Road, Woodville.

    September 18

    Molly-May's open mic. The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.

    Face The Strange. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.

