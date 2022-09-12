Derbyshire gigs: Catch live bands in Chesterfield, Matlock and Derby
Multi-band gigs in Chesterfield and Derby will keep the punters happy at the weekend and there’s plenty of live music elsewhere in Derbyshire throughout the week.
September 16
A Foreigners Journey (award-winning tribute to Foreigner and Journey). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Lords of Valhalla. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
emzae, YAY MARIA, EAM. Dubrek Studios, Becket Street, Derby.
Limehouse Lizzy. The Flowerpot, Derby.
UK Subs. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The ModSkas. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
The Tannahill Weavers, The Moira Miners Welfare Club, Swadlincote.
September 17
Imperium, Draconian Reign Black List, Must Kill, Cast In Tephra, Visitor, Born Pariah. Road To Alt Fest, The Hairy Dog, Derby (from 5pm).
Karma’s Puppet, Severenth, Recall The Remains, Portrayal of Ruinn. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.Popestars (tribute to GHOST) v Metal Militia (tribute to Metallica). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Illegal Eagles. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
The Banned. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.
Brew Droop. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. Comrades Club, Crich.
Creedence Clearwater Review. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Part Time Heroes. Greyhound Woodville, Ashby Road, Woodville.
September 18
Molly-May's open mic. The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.
Face The Strange. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.