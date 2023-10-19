Derbyshire gigs: Busy weekend for live music in the run-up to Halloween
October 26
NIck McCann (acoustic). The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Razorblades supported by Toxic Peak. The Feather Star, Wirksworth.
Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience. Buxton Opera House.
Mark Chadwick (Levellers). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Reverend Horton Heat. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
October 27
The Wonder Of Stevie featuring Noel McCalla (tribute to Stevie Wonder). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Setrakain, Static Attic. The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Metropolis. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
W.O,R.M, supported by Arcade. Holmefield Arms, Whitwell.
Dfacto. Batemans Mill, Holmgate, near Clay Cross.
Big Joe Bone. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Red Lane. The Hawthorns, South Normanton.
Lloyd Cole. Buxton Opera House.
Ramshackle Men. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Cut Short, supported by Atheana and We Are Sovereign. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Fred Zeppelin (tribute to Led Zeppelin). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Murder Of Crows. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, Derby,
October 28
Karl Phillips & The Rejects. Black Thorn, Gogglehead, The Crooked Crows, Dead Bolt, Charlotte Lunn, Wesley Thomas Gee, Andrea Kenny Duo, Elm Tree Row, Paul Nose play at the Whitwell Winter Warmer. Whitwell Community Centre, Portland Street, Whitwell, 3pm start.
Take The Seven. Gasoline, Chesterfield.
The Smiths LTD. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
THOR - Gods Of Rock. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
The Meden Blazers.Hasland Club, Hasland.
Wake Up Call. The Queens Arms, Bakewell.
Wolf Skin. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Sancho Panza, Sobscene. The Feather Star, Wirksworth.
Choose Loaded. The Gate Inn, Swanwick.
Brude. The Sitwell Arms, Morton.
Mithril. The Black Diamond, Creswell.
Twoasis. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Crisis. The Steampacket. Swanwick.
Strange Days. The Boundary Inn, South Normanton.
Spam. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Dirty Orchids. Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.
Matt David. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Ohasis. The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 29
The Modest. New Boot and Slipper, Alfreton, 5pm start.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
El Duderino. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Exist Immortal and Glass Grave. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
November 1
Bill Kirchen. The Flowerpot, Derby.