Derbyshire gigs: Bowie, Marillion, Carpenters and Doors tribute shows hit venues around county
There’s plenty of live music to tempt you off the sofa and into Derbyshire pubs, clubs and theatres.
February 3
Absolute Bowie. Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.
Michael Hardy. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. The Poet and Castle, Codnor.
The Carpenters Story. Buxton Opera House.
SLACKRR with special guests Heartsink, support from Parallel States and VS ALL. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
StillMarillion (tribute to early Marillion). The Flowerpot, Derby.
February 4
Soul Battalion (soul and Motown), supported by Loretta Mercurio. Real TIme Live, Chesterfield.
TRILO3Y. Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.
KMK. Hasland Working Men's Club.
The Tigermen. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Floyd Effect (tribute to Pink Floyd). Buxton Opera House.
Jon Boden and the Remnant Kings. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Winter Hotel, Beyond Extinction, Karma's Puppets. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Doors Alive (tribute to The Doors). The Flowerpot, Derby.
February 5
The Modest. Spanish Bar, Ilkeston (4pm start).
ALT BLK ERA, Drip Fed Empire, Addictive PHilosopHy. The Hairy Dog, Derby (6pm start).
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
February 6
Washington Whirligig. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
February 7
Transatlantic Sessions 20th anniversary tour featuring Martha Wainwright, Jerry Douglas, Liam O Maonlai and Karen Matheson. Buxton Opera House.