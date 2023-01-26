News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derbyshire gigs: Bowie, Marillion, Carpenters and Doors tribute shows hit venues around county

There’s plenty of live music to tempt you off the sofa and into Derbyshire pubs, clubs and theatres.

By Gay Bolton
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 9:09pm

February 3

Absolute Bowie. Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Hardy. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

StillMarillion play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, February 3 (photo: Phil Slessor)
Most Popular

    The Modest. The Poet and Castle, Codnor.

    The Carpenters Story. Buxton Opera House.

    SLACKRR with special guests Heartsink, support from Parallel States and VS ALL. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    StillMarillion (tribute to early Marillion). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Email the details of your band, or venue's gigs, including photos where possible, to: [email protected]

    February 4

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Soul Battalion (soul and Motown), supported by Loretta Mercurio. Real TIme Live, Chesterfield.

    TRILO3Y. Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.

    KMK. Hasland Working Men's Club.

    The Tigermen. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Floyd Effect (tribute to Pink Floyd). Buxton Opera House.

    Jon Boden and the Remnant Kings. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

    Winter Hotel, Beyond Extinction, Karma's Puppets. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    The Doors Alive (tribute to The Doors). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    February 5

    The Modest. Spanish Bar, Ilkeston (4pm start).

    ALT BLK ERA, Drip Fed Empire, Addictive PHilosopHy. The Hairy Dog, Derby (6pm start).

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    February 6

    Washington Whirligig. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    February 7

    Transatlantic Sessions 20th anniversary tour featuring Martha Wainwright, Jerry Douglas, Liam O Maonlai and Karen Matheson. Buxton Opera House.

    DerbyshireMatlock Bath