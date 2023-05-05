News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Beach party bands in Wirksworth, chart-topping Paul Young in Chesterfield, keyboard king Jools Holland in Buxton

A seven-band surf/rock ‘n’ roll beach party will take over a Wirksworth bar, Eighties chart-topper Paul Young tours to Chesterfield and king of the keyboard Jools Holland swings into Buxton. These are among the highlights of your weekly gig guide.

By Gay Bolton
Published 5th May 2023, 15:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:53 BST
Madness tribute band One Step Behind play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, May 13 (photo: Mark Clarke Photography)Madness tribute band One Step Behind play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, May 13 (photo: Mark Clarke Photography)
Madness tribute band One Step Behind play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, May 13 (photo: Mark Clarke Photography)

May 11

No Ginger, supported by The Valleys. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

The Garage Show with John Gill and friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Beatpack are among seven bands playing at The Feather Star in the Red Lion, Wirksworth, on Saturday, May 13.The Beatpack are among seven bands playing at The Feather Star in the Red Lion, Wirksworth, on Saturday, May 13.
The Beatpack are among seven bands playing at The Feather Star in the Red Lion, Wirksworth, on Saturday, May 13.
    May 12

    Me and Mr Jones with Judy and Punch, supported by Gifts From Crows Trio. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    Paul Young. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Stormbringer, supported by The Lumps. Gasoline, Chesterfield.

    Acoustic Angels. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Open Jaw Fayre. The Spotted Frog, Chesterfield.

    Straight Bends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Simcha Klezma Band. No 28, Belper.

    The Madchester Experience. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

    Quo Connection (tribute to Status Quo). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    May 13

    The Atomic Jacks, The Beatpack, The Tridents, Thee Girl Fridays, The Damn Shebang, The Milk Lizards, Toxic Jack play Land Locked surf and rock ‘n’ roll beach party. The Feather Star, The Red Lion Hotel, Wirksworth, 1pm start.

    Indie-cision, supported by Vintage on Tap. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    Green Haze (tribute to Green Day) and The Offspin (tribute to The Offspring). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Dfacto. The Shinnon. North Wingfield.

    Elvis – The Songbook (tribute to Elvis Presley). Imperial Rooms, Matlock.

    Wolf Skin. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    One Step Behind (tribute to Madness). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    May 14

    Rogue Embers. The Flowerpot, Derby, from 4pm.

    Quinta, supported by Side Order. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    The Modest. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

    Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac (tribute to Fleetwood Mac). Buxton Opera House.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Si Astbury, Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, Derby.

    May 15

    Red Sea, supported by Norden Flute Quartet. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    May 16

    El Vino and the Ragged Co, supported by Buxton Spoken Word. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    Jools Holland & his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. Buxton Opera House.

    May 17

    Lorraine Lucas, supported by Tali Trow. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

