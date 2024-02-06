News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Bands to get your heart beating faster ahead of Valentine's Day

Gigs galore will warm the cockles of your heart in the run-up to Valentine’s Day. Satisfy your love of live music by visiting these venues in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:51 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 10:51 GMT
Glory Days will play the music of Bruce Springsteen at The Flowerpot, Derby on Saturday, February 10, 2024.Glory Days will play the music of Bruce Springsteen at The Flowerpot, Derby on Saturday, February 10, 2024.
February 8

The Garage Show with John Gill and friends including Sticky Bones Jones, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Isaac Neilson, The Queens Head, Buxton.

February 9

    TOTO UK and Tin Man, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Dan & Stace, Rosie O'Learys, Chesterfield.

    Crimson Dawn, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.

    Joe Newson, Hasland Hops, Hasland.

    The Moonshiners, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest, The Crompton Arms, Ripley.

    Walker & Beale, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

    Rascals, The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Tim Mottershead and Bill Holmes, The Green Man Gallery, Buxton.

    Are You Experienced? (tribute to Jimi Hendrix), The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Forever Young Festival 2024, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Sham Radio, Mount Pleasant Inn, Swadlincote.

    February 10

    Pint Of Mild, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

    Jay Danielle, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Lobo Jones and his Rhythm Hounds, Birdholme WM Club, Chesterfield.

    After Hours, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

    Stevens and Knight, Hasland Club, Hasland.

    Marv White, The New Inn, Tupton.

    The Silicone Taxis, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Dark Lightning, George and Dragon, Belper.

    The Incredible Skank Brothers, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.

    Radio Memphis, The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Zap Band, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

    Big Muff, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

    Sticky Bones Jones, The Dead Poet's Inn, Holbrook.

    Glory Days (tribute to Bruce Springsteen), The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Forever Young Festival 2024, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    FitznStartz UK, The White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    Part Time Heroes, Springfield Sports Bar, Swadlincote.

    Pro-rata, Spondon Liberal Club.

    Murder Of Crows, The Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.

    The Franchise, The Barge Inn, Long Eaton.

    February 11

    The Pushrods, The General Havelock, Ilkeston, 3.30pm start.

    Sleeping Through The Day, Crossroads Tavern, Alfreton, 4pm start.

    The Modest, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston, 4pm start.

    Live and Let Rock, The Smithfield, Derby, 4pm start.

    The Runawayz, The White Horse, Morledge, Derby, 4.30pm start.

    Joe Newson, Junction Bar, Chesterfield, 5pm start.

    Double Cross, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.

    Daniel Hartshorn, Hop In, Pinxton, 5pm start.

    Breach, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

    Fiona Williams, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Daze Of Youth, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

    Adrian Marx (a tribute to Status Quo), The XChange, Ripley.

